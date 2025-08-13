ETV Bharat / state

'Operation Falcon' Foils Nine Poaching Attempts, Leads To 42 Arrests In Assam

The task force formed under the operation focused on dismantling poaching networks through intelligence-driven strategies.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 13, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST

Kaziranga: The Assam government has foiled at least nine poaching attempts, which led to the arrest of 42 persons over the past 18 months under the state’s dedicated anti-poaching campaign, Operation Falcon, officials said. In addition to arrests, weapons, ammunition, and other evidence linked to poaching activities were also recovered, they said.

Launched in January 2024 after a rhino poaching incident in Kaziranga National Park, the operation is led by Assam’s Director General of Police in coordination with a specialised Anti-Poaching Task Force, which comprises police, forest officials, and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

The task force was formed to dismantle poaching networks through intelligence-driven strategies. Field Director Dr Sonali Ghosh of Kaziranga National Park said that the task force focuses on proactive intelligence gathering rather than reactionary measures alone.

“We stay alert all the time and collaborate with the community to prevent poaching. We also map and target poaching networks before they can strike,” she said.

Operation Falcon was initially focused on rhino protection but has been expanded to address threats to elephants, tigers, and other wildlife species across the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also praised the success of the operation on social media, calling it a crucial effort in the fight to protect Assam’s endangered wildlife.

