'Operation Falcon' Foils Nine Poaching Attempts, Leads To 42 Arrests In Assam

Kaziranga: The Assam government has foiled at least nine poaching attempts, which led to the arrest of 42 persons over the past 18 months under the state’s dedicated anti-poaching campaign, Operation Falcon, officials said. In addition to arrests, weapons, ammunition, and other evidence linked to poaching activities were also recovered, they said.

Launched in January 2024 after a rhino poaching incident in Kaziranga National Park, the operation is led by Assam’s Director General of Police in coordination with a specialised Anti-Poaching Task Force, which comprises police, forest officials, and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

The task force was formed to dismantle poaching networks through intelligence-driven strategies. Field Director Dr Sonali Ghosh of Kaziranga National Park said that the task force focuses on proactive intelligence gathering rather than reactionary measures alone.