Operation Cyber Sangram: Alwar Police Expose Rs 500 Crore Fraud, Bank Officials Among 6 Held

Alwar Police busted a Rs 500 crore cyber fraud under Operation Cyber Sangram, arresting six, including bank staff, for selling mule accounts to cybercriminals

Alwar Cyber Crime Police Station (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2025 at 9:59 AM IST

Alwar: The Alwar police have arrested at least six persons, including four bank employees, under 'Operation Cyber Sangram' in a cyber fraud involving suspicious transactions worth Rs 500 crore.

According to Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Chaudhary, the fraudsters were running a large-scale mule account racket, through which they sold hundreds of current and corporate accounts to cybercriminals in exchange for hefty commissions. These accounts were then used to execute fraudulent transactions running to hundreds of crores.

So far, police have booked 16 people in connection with the case, with fresh arrests highlighting the insider role of bank employees. SP Chaudhary said that the arrested accused have been identified as Varun Patwa, a resident of Udaipur; Sahil and Gulshan, both from Jind and working as sales managers; Satish Kumar from Hisar, Ashu Sharma, also from Hisar and engaged in a merchant inquiry business; and Aanchal, a sales officer from Hisar.

Investigators revealed that more than 4,000 complaints have already been filed against the accused on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The police official said that during the operation, the police forze around Rs five lakh across 10 bank accounts linked to the suspects and recovered Rs 2.51 lakh in cash. Officials said the probe is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

SP Chaudhary said that the exposure of bank and insurance employees' involvement marks a new phase in the fight against cybercrime. He said, "Under Operation Cyber Sangram, strict action is being taken against those facilitating such crimes. Our crackdown has already led to the arrest of several accused involved in fraud worth crores."

Authorities have warned that cyber fraudsters are increasingly relying on mule accounts, often created with the help of insiders, to mask illegal financial activities.

