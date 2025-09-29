ETV Bharat / state

Operation Cyber Sangram: Alwar Police Expose Rs 500 Crore Fraud, Bank Officials Among 6 Held

Alwar: The Alwar police have arrested at least six persons, including four bank employees, under 'Operation Cyber Sangram' in a cyber fraud involving suspicious transactions worth Rs 500 crore.

According to Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Chaudhary, the fraudsters were running a large-scale mule account racket, through which they sold hundreds of current and corporate accounts to cybercriminals in exchange for hefty commissions. These accounts were then used to execute fraudulent transactions running to hundreds of crores.

So far, police have booked 16 people in connection with the case, with fresh arrests highlighting the insider role of bank employees. SP Chaudhary said that the arrested accused have been identified as Varun Patwa, a resident of Udaipur; Sahil and Gulshan, both from Jind and working as sales managers; Satish Kumar from Hisar, Ashu Sharma, also from Hisar and engaged in a merchant inquiry business; and Aanchal, a sales officer from Hisar.