ETV Bharat / state

Operation Akhal In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam Enters Day 4

The encounter began on Friday following reliable inputs about the presence of terrorists, four of whom have been gunned down so far.

A security forces personnel on standby during an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu Kashmir
A security forces personnel on standby during an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 12:03 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kulgam: The ongoing operation 'Akhal' in the forests of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in which three terrorists have been killed and four soldiers injured so far, entered its fourth day on Monday.

The operation was launched on Friday evening after security forces received credible information about the presence of terrorists in the area. So far, three terrorists have been killed in the operation, one of whom has been identified as Haris Nazir, a resident of Pulwama and affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. The process of identifying two more terrorists is underway as per security forces. Four army personnel have been injured and have been provided immediate medical assistance.

Joint teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation. Given the difficult terrain of the area, the operation is underway with the help of sophisticated surveillance equipment, drones, thermal imaging, and para commandos.

Security forces have completely cordoned off the area to prevent any possible escape. The operation is part of a wider operation against terrorists following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local horse rider were shot dead by the terrorists at Baisaran meadow.

Security forces personnel on standby during an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu Kashmir
Security forces personnel on standby during an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with security forces and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities immediately.

Read More:

  1. Operation Akhal: 2 Terrorists Killed, Soldier Injured As Kulgam Gunfight Enters Day 3
  2. Authorities Hand Over Pakistani National's Body Recovered On Indian Side

Kulgam: The ongoing operation 'Akhal' in the forests of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in which three terrorists have been killed and four soldiers injured so far, entered its fourth day on Monday.

The operation was launched on Friday evening after security forces received credible information about the presence of terrorists in the area. So far, three terrorists have been killed in the operation, one of whom has been identified as Haris Nazir, a resident of Pulwama and affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. The process of identifying two more terrorists is underway as per security forces. Four army personnel have been injured and have been provided immediate medical assistance.

Joint teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation. Given the difficult terrain of the area, the operation is underway with the help of sophisticated surveillance equipment, drones, thermal imaging, and para commandos.

Security forces have completely cordoned off the area to prevent any possible escape. The operation is part of a wider operation against terrorists following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local horse rider were shot dead by the terrorists at Baisaran meadow.

Security forces personnel on standby during an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu Kashmir
Security forces personnel on standby during an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with security forces and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities immediately.

Read More:

  1. Operation Akhal: 2 Terrorists Killed, Soldier Injured As Kulgam Gunfight Enters Day 3
  2. Authorities Hand Over Pakistani National's Body Recovered On Indian Side

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIROPERATION AKHALKULGAM ENCOUNTER UPDATEJAMMU KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.