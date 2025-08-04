Operation Akhal In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam Enters Day 4

Kulgam: The ongoing operation 'Akhal' in the forests of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in which three terrorists have been killed and four soldiers injured so far, entered its fourth day on Monday.

The operation was launched on Friday evening after security forces received credible information about the presence of terrorists in the area. So far, three terrorists have been killed in the operation, one of whom has been identified as Haris Nazir, a resident of Pulwama and affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. The process of identifying two more terrorists is underway as per security forces. Four army personnel have been injured and have been provided immediate medical assistance.

Joint teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation. Given the difficult terrain of the area, the operation is underway with the help of sophisticated surveillance equipment, drones, thermal imaging, and para commandos.

Security forces have completely cordoned off the area to prevent any possible escape. The operation is part of a wider operation against terrorists following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local horse rider were shot dead by the terrorists at Baisaran meadow.

Security forces personnel on standby during an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with security forces and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities immediately.