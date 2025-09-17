Operation Against Terrorists Not Suspended Due To Intervention Of Anyone: Rajnath Singh At Hyderabad Liberation Day
Rajnath Singh at the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations said that 'Operation Sindoor' would resume if any terrorist attack took place in the future.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 2:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday virtually rejected US President Donald Trump's claims of intervening to stop the Indo-Pak conflict following Operation Sindoor, saying the action against terrorists was not suspended due to any third-party mediation.
Speaking at the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations organised by the union government here, he said 'Operation Sindoor' would resume if any terrorist attack took place in the future.
"There are some people who ask whether the ceasefire between India and Pakistan happened because of the intervention of someone. I would like to make it clear. The operation against terrorists was not suspended because of someone's intervention," he said.
"Some claim to have stopped the operation between India and Pakistan. Nobody stopped it. I would like to clarify that Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who is Pakistan's Deputy PM and foreign minister, also made it clear that India rejected a third-party role in the conflict," he said. PM Modi has also made it clear that it is a bilateral issue and a third party cannot interfere, he said.
Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy said that the Telangana liberation struggle is a struggle that can be written in golden letters among the world movements. CM Revanth Reddy attended the Telangana People's Governance Day celebrations at the Public Gardens in Hyderabad as the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that ours is a history of struggle written by the people and wished all the people on the occasion of People's Governance Day.
CM Revanth Reddy said that the dictatorial rule of yesterday has been set aside with the spirit of armed struggle. He said that nepotism and patronage have no place in his rule. He stated that the shape of schools is going to change in the future and that priority is being given to sports along with education. He announced that a state education policy will be introduced soon.
CM Revanth praised the invaluable role of women in the Telangana armed struggle. He recalled that Chakali Ailamma, Mallu Swarajyam, and Arutla Kamaladevi showed their strength. He said that more women's markets will be set up to sell Dwakra products, and the schemes being introduced for farmers are creating a new trend.
"No matter what obstacles are placed, we will not back down. Hyderabad is a brand. We will make Hyderabad the gateway of the world. By 2047, our state should become a 3 trillion dollar economy," stated Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister.
Also Read
'If You Are A Politician, You Should Have Strong Skin': SC Rejects Telangana BJP's Plea Against CM Revanth Reddy