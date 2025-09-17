ETV Bharat / state

Operation Against Terrorists Not Suspended Due To Intervention Of Anyone: Rajnath Singh At Hyderabad Liberation Day

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh salutes the CRPF personnel on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day in Secunderabad on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday virtually rejected US President Donald Trump's claims of intervening to stop the Indo-Pak conflict following Operation Sindoor, saying the action against terrorists was not suspended due to any third-party mediation.

Speaking at the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations organised by the union government here, he said 'Operation Sindoor' would resume if any terrorist attack took place in the future.

"There are some people who ask whether the ceasefire between India and Pakistan happened because of the intervention of someone. I would like to make it clear. The operation against terrorists was not suspended because of someone's intervention," he said.

"Some claim to have stopped the operation between India and Pakistan. Nobody stopped it. I would like to clarify that Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who is Pakistan's Deputy PM and foreign minister, also made it clear that India rejected a third-party role in the conflict," he said. PM Modi has also made it clear that it is a bilateral issue and a third party cannot interfere, he said.

Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy said that the Telangana liberation struggle is a struggle that can be written in golden letters among the world movements. CM Revanth Reddy attended the Telangana People's Governance Day celebrations at the Public Gardens in Hyderabad as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that ours is a history of struggle written by the people and wished all the people on the occasion of People's Governance Day.