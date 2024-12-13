Following Aryan's Death, Dausa District Administration Swings Into Action, Orders For Closing of Open Borewells

Jaipur: Following the tragic death of five-year-old Aryan after falling into an open borewell in Kalikhad village, the Dausa district administration has ordered for capping of all defunct and open borewells and wells in the district to avoid such incidents in future. The district administration has also sought information on open borewells and wells located on private and government lands in the district.

The Bahravkhand tehsildar of Dausa on Thursday wrote to all the subordinate officers to identify open borewells and wells in the taluka and cap or close them. He has also asked the officials to submit an action taken report.

State Disaster Relief Force Commandant Rajendra Singh Sisodia (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) Commandant Rajendra Singh Sisodia has appealed to the people to inform the SDRF Control Room, Jaipur, by calling the helpline 0141-2759903/ 8764873114 if they come across any open or abandoned borewells in their areas. He also requested people to send pictures of the open borewells along with the name of the village, tehsil and jurisdictional police station for SDRF to coordinate with the local administration and take necessary action.

The Dausa district administration has suddenly become alert with the public anger growing over repeated incidents of people particularly kids falling into open borewells and dying. Over the past few months, at least five people have died in this manner.

On October 25, 44-year-old farmer Hemraj Gurjar from Mandawari village of Dausa district died after falling into an open borewell. He was buried in the soil at a depth of about 32 feet. Another farmer Ramnivas Meana, 45, from Ranauli village, Dausa, lost his life on August 28, after he fell into a newly dug borewell. It is being said that after digging the borewell, casing pipes were being inserted when the soil around the borewell collapsed taking Ramnivas into the borewell.

Four-year-old Naveen from Arjun Ki Dhani of Barmer district and 25-year-old Mona Bairwa from Ramnagar Bairwa Ki Dhani of Gangapur City also died after falling into open borewells.