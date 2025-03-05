Only Those Who Actively Took Part In Maha Kumbh Can Truly Understand Its Significance: Adityanath

Lucknow: Only those who actively participated in the Maha Kumbh can truly understand its significance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

"During the Maha Kumbh, several members, parties and organizations made baseless statements. Instead of getting distracted by such remarks, we remained committed to our responsibilities and were witness to the grand event," he said.

Noting that many experts have expressed their perspectives on the importance of the Maha Kumbh, the chief minister emphasised the spiritual, social, and economic impact of the recently concluded 45-day mega religious congregation in Prayagraj.

"Naturally, only those who have actively participated in the event and experienced it firsthand can truly discuss it," he remarked.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, Adityanath said, "Even Lord Krishna has stated in the Gita that He appears to each individual in the form in which they remember Him. Similarly, people's perception of the Kumbh reflects the perspective from which they view it."

Adityanath also underscored the importance of open and respectful dialogue in a democratic setup, urging members to maintain House decorum while expressing their views.

"The greatest strength of democracy lies in dialogue and expression of ideas. There can be nothing more significant than presenting our views on the floor of the House while maintaining the dignity of the forum," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the members, the chief minister appreciated their engagement in discussions on key issues related to Uttar Pradesh and their valuable contributions in the Legislative Council.