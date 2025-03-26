Only Goal Is To Defeat DMK In 2026 Elections: Edappadi Palaniswami After Returning From Delhi

Chennai: Opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the AIADMK will make an all-out effort to defeat the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

AIADMK general secretary and Opposition Leader Edappadi Palaniswami left for Delhi on Tuesday morning, accompanied by his security officer. Soon after this, former ministers SP Velumani and KP Munusamy also left for Delhi by plane at 2.35 pm. Presence of leaders, responsible for making important decisions in AIADMK, like Munusamy, Palaniswami, Velumani and others, became a topic of discussion in the political circles.

Palaniswami, who went to Delhi, visited the newly built AIADMK office there. Later at night, the AIADMK general secretary, former ministers Velumani and Thangamani, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP CV Shanmugam and senior party leaders Thambidurai, Munusamy and others met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After the meeting, which lasted for about two hours, Shah wrote on his X handle that the corruption storm in Tamil Nadu will end in 2026 after the NDA government is formed. "After the National Democratic Alliance government is formed in Tamil Nadu in 2026, the flood of alcohol and the storm of corruption will end," Shah's post read.

On Wednesday, Palaniswami returned to Chennai from Delhi in an Air India passenger flight. Speaking to reporters at the airport, Palaniswami said, "No one criticised my meeting with Amit Shah. It is only the media that is making this meeting a hot topic. I have already made it clear to everyone why I met the Union Home Minister."

The Opposition Leader further said, "As soon as I reached Delhi, I visited the AIADMK parliamentary office and then met Amit Shah at his residence along with senior executives. During this, we submitted a petition to him demanding a solution to the problems in Tamil Nadu. I have said that there is no alliance with the BJP. Now, if you ask why the meeting took place now, I will say is any party firm on the issue of alliance? Are the DMK alliance partners stable? It is impossible to say such things in politics. There will be changes in politics according to the situation."

He said that in the 2019 Parliamentary elections and the 2021 Assembly elections, alliance was announced only when the polls were close. "Similarly, now that the elections are near, we will hold consultations and form an alliance with a party with similar views. After the AIADMK decides on the alliance, we will definitely call the media and inform our decision. As far as the AIADMK is concerned, our only goal is to defeat the DMK. The anti-people DMK regime must be removed from Tamil Nadu. This is our goal. The AIADMK will make an all-out effort in this direction," he said.