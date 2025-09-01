ETV Bharat / state

SBI Cashier Orchestrates 1.58 Crore Bank Fraud To Cover Betting Losses

Mancherial: A State Bank of India (SBI) cashier has been arrested by the police for committing fraud at the bank. The fraud came to light after the police launched an investigation based on a complaint by the regional manager at the State Bank of India in Chennur, Mancherial district, Telangana. According to the Ramagundam Police Commissioner, Ambar Kishore Jha, the police have arrested the cashier along with 44 others who assisted him. At the press conference where this information was revealed to the media, Jha also added that the accused in the case had allegedly lost heavily in online gambling and resorted to this as a way to cover his losses.

According to the police, Narige Ravinder (32), a cashier at SBI-2 in Chennur, lost about ₹40 lakh in online cricket betting. To recover the money, he, along with branch manager Vennapu Manohar and bank employee Lakkakula Sandeep, allegedly resorted to fraud in 2024.

Ravinder reportedly took out gold from the bank in secret and handed it over to his friends, the SBFC Sales Manager Kongondi Biresh, Customer Relations Manager Kodati Rajasekhar, and Sales Officer Bolli Kishan. They pledged the gold, kept a commission, and transferred the remaining amount to Ravinder.

From October 2024 to date, he has allegedly availed 142 gold loans in the names of 44 people through 10 private finance companies. He also allegedly siphoned off ₹1.58 crore by producing fake documents showing that 4.14 kg of gold was pledged in the bank under others’ names. Apart from this, he stole money while refilling an ATM machine.