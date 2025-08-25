Online Betting Promoters Will Face Strict Action, Warns Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

Durg: Hailing the recent passage of Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill aimed at prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Sunday reiterated the state government's commitment to act tough against online betting.

Speaking to media at the Pola Mahotsav and Kisan Mahotsav organised in Madiapur village, Sharma said that online betting apps were harmful for the society and assured that the government would use its full strength to curb those.

"Online gaming apps, which involved financial transactions, were indeed harmful for the people. Those involved in or promoting online betting will not be spared. Action will be taken strictly under the law," Sharma said.

A non-bailable warrant has already been issued against betting app promoters Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. They have reportedly filed a petition to block the action. On this, Sharma said, "There is no doubt that the court will take action under proper procedures. The Vishnu Deo Sai's government stands for good governance and will ensure every step is taken within the ambit of law."

Highlighting Centre's new legislation, Sharma said, "The Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Bill, 2025, has been passed by Parliament. This Act is designed to protect citizens from the dangers of online money gaming. It is now the responsibility of state governments to implement it strictly, and in Chhattisgarh, it will be enforced with full commitment."