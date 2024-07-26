Ongoing Projects In Northeast Would Be Expedited For Its Completion On Time: DoNER Ministry

New Delhi: Reiterating for timely budget disbursement for different projects in the Northeastern States, the Centre said that all ongoing projects of the Ministry of Development of North East Region (DoNER) would be expedited for its completion on time.
“All ongoing projects of DoNER Ministry would be expedited and we will ensure timely budget disbursement for projects and use of digital technology to expedite their approval process,” said DoNER secretary, Chanchal Kumar.
Addressing a Post-Budget Webinar – “Accelerated Development of North Eastern States” in New Delhi on the evening of July 25, Kumar highlighted the economic improvements noting a growth in GDP, a reduction in the fiscal deficit compared to the previous year and that Rs 11.11 lakh crore being provided for capital expenditure in infrastructure. “This will ensure better connectivity in the North Eastern Region (NER),” he said.
Minister of State for DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar said that actual expenditure in the region exceeded Rs 1.00 lakh crore for the first time in 2023-24.
“PM-DevINE initiative, with an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore from 2022-23 to 2025-26, has significantly contributed to infrastructure, social development, and livelihood projects.
Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the progressive journey of Viksit Bharat will push the development of North Eastern states to a new high. Viksit North East has been playing a pivotal role for Viksit Bharat with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he said.
Majumdar added that to boost financial inclusion, 100 branches of India Post Payment Bank are to be opened in the NER. “These branches will make banking services more accessible, affordable, and trusted for the brothers and sisters of North Eastern States. Infrastructure projects such as the Agartala-Akhaura Railway link, Sela Tunnel, Kamakhya Corridor, Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project, and the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline were highlighted as examples of the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity and socio-economic development,” he said.
Read More: