ETV Bharat / state

Ongoing Projects In Northeast Would Be Expedited For Its Completion On Time: DoNER Ministry

DoNER Secretary Chanchal Kumar Said That Timely Budget Disbursement For Projects Would Be Ensured ( Photo: ANI )

New Delhi: Reiterating for timely budget disbursement for different projects in the Northeastern States, the Centre said that all ongoing projects of the Ministry of Development of North East Region (DoNER) would be expedited for its completion on time.

“All ongoing projects of DoNER Ministry would be expedited and we will ensure timely budget disbursement for projects and use of digital technology to expedite their approval process,” said DoNER secretary, Chanchal Kumar.

Addressing a Post-Budget Webinar – “Accelerated Development of North Eastern States” in New Delhi on the evening of July 25, Kumar highlighted the economic improvements noting a growth in GDP, a reduction in the fiscal deficit compared to the previous year and that Rs 11.11 lakh crore being provided for capital expenditure in infrastructure. “This will ensure better connectivity in the North Eastern Region (NER),” he said.

Minister of State for DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar said that actual expenditure in the region exceeded Rs 1.00 lakh crore for the first time in 2023-24.