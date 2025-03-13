ETV Bharat / state

Six ONGC Workers Among Nine Fall Ill After Gas Leak in Andhra Pradesh

Nine affected people were taken to hospitals in Bhimavaram, Rajolu and Malikipuram for medical attention.

Six ONGC Workers Among Nine Fall Ill After Gas Leak in Andhra Pradesh
Officials inspecting site after gas leakage incident (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

Konaseema: Nine people, including six workers of ONGC, fell ill following a gas leakage at ONGC's gas collection centre in Andhra Pradesh's BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.

The gas leakage occurred at the Gollapalem Group Gathering Station (GGS) in Malikipuram mandal in Konaseema in the afternoon.

According to reports, hydrogen sulphide gas, known for its strong rotten egg odour, leaked from the centre and the situation was brought under control within about 15 minutes.

People who were exposed to the fumes complained of headache, vomiting, and dizziness. Among those who fell ill include three local residents.

All the affected people were rushed to hospitals in Bhimavaram, Rajolu and Malikipuram for medical attention. A child with minor problems was treated by an ONGC mobile medical team.

Officials are probing into the cause of the gas leakage. Amalapuram RDO K Madhavi inspected the site and said that nobody suffered any major health problem or serious damage.

People who fell ill were admitted at hospitals and further investigation into the reason behind the incident is on, officials said.

Read more

  1. Family Members Mourn Loss Of 8 Ayyappa Swamy Devotees In Hubballi Cylinder Blast
  2. 40 Students Fall Ill After Gas Leak From Baloda Bazar Cement Plant

Konaseema: Nine people, including six workers of ONGC, fell ill following a gas leakage at ONGC's gas collection centre in Andhra Pradesh's BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.

The gas leakage occurred at the Gollapalem Group Gathering Station (GGS) in Malikipuram mandal in Konaseema in the afternoon.

According to reports, hydrogen sulphide gas, known for its strong rotten egg odour, leaked from the centre and the situation was brought under control within about 15 minutes.

People who were exposed to the fumes complained of headache, vomiting, and dizziness. Among those who fell ill include three local residents.

All the affected people were rushed to hospitals in Bhimavaram, Rajolu and Malikipuram for medical attention. A child with minor problems was treated by an ONGC mobile medical team.

Officials are probing into the cause of the gas leakage. Amalapuram RDO K Madhavi inspected the site and said that nobody suffered any major health problem or serious damage.

People who fell ill were admitted at hospitals and further investigation into the reason behind the incident is on, officials said.

Read more

  1. Family Members Mourn Loss Of 8 Ayyappa Swamy Devotees In Hubballi Cylinder Blast
  2. 40 Students Fall Ill After Gas Leak From Baloda Bazar Cement Plant

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORKERS OF ONGCGAS LEAK IN ANDHRA PRADESHGAS LEAKAGEKONASEEMA GAS LEAKAGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.