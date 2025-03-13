ETV Bharat / state

Six ONGC Workers Among Nine Fall Ill After Gas Leak in Andhra Pradesh

Konaseema: Nine people, including six workers of ONGC, fell ill following a gas leakage at ONGC's gas collection centre in Andhra Pradesh's BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.

The gas leakage occurred at the Gollapalem Group Gathering Station (GGS) in Malikipuram mandal in Konaseema in the afternoon.

According to reports, hydrogen sulphide gas, known for its strong rotten egg odour, leaked from the centre and the situation was brought under control within about 15 minutes.

People who were exposed to the fumes complained of headache, vomiting, and dizziness. Among those who fell ill include three local residents.