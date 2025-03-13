Six ONGC Workers Among Nine Fall Ill After Gas Leak in Andhra Pradesh

Konaseema: Nine people, including six workers of ONGC, fell ill following a gas leakage at ONGC's gas collection centre in Andhra Pradesh's BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.
The gas leakage occurred at the Gollapalem Group Gathering Station (GGS) in Malikipuram mandal in Konaseema in the afternoon.
According to reports, hydrogen sulphide gas, known for its strong rotten egg odour, leaked from the centre and the situation was brought under control within about 15 minutes.
People who were exposed to the fumes complained of headache, vomiting, and dizziness. Among those who fell ill include three local residents.
All the affected people were rushed to hospitals in Bhimavaram, Rajolu and Malikipuram for medical attention. A child with minor problems was treated by an ONGC mobile medical team.
Officials are probing into the cause of the gas leakage. Amalapuram RDO K Madhavi inspected the site and said that nobody suffered any major health problem or serious damage.
People who fell ill were admitted at hospitals and further investigation into the reason behind the incident is on, officials said.
