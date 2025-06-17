ONGC Gas Leak: Hardeep Puri Reviews Situation As ONGC Struggles To Contain Sivasagar Crisis

New Delhi: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Tuesday said he reviewed and took an update on measures being carried out by ONGC in Assam to control the gas leakage in state's Sivasagar district.
In a post on X social media platform, the minister said the gas flow has continued since the past four days due to the extraordinarily high pressure in the well. He wrote, “Reviewed and took update on well control activities being carried out by ONGC in well RDS#147A in Sivasagar District of Assam. The gas flow has continued since the past 4 days due to the extraordinarily high pressure in the well. The local residents had been immediately evacuated on day 1 and are being provided with all the relief and assistance adequately. Competent personnel has been brought from other work centres of ONGC and very high-capacity fire pumps, frack pumps, muds, etc are all working at the site to control the fire. High tech methods such as “junk pumping“ are also being deployed and ONGC officers are in constant touch with international overseas experts. A water blanket is continuously being maintained for cooling effect and to prevent fire.”
The Union Minister also informed that high-tech methods such as “junk pumping“ are also being deployed and ONGC officers are in constant touch with international overseas experts. “A water blanket is continuously being maintained for cooling effect and to prevent fire,” he mentioned.
Reviewed and took update on well control activities being carried out by @ONGC_ in well RDS#147A in Sivasagar District of Assam. The gas flow has continued since the past 4 days due to the extraordinarily high pressure in the well.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 17, 2025
The local residents had been immediately… pic.twitter.com/iMleVHTP3x
Earlier, Puri convened an urgent review meeting on Tuesday to monitor the situation and assess the progress of well control operations. At least 1,500 residents have been affected by the leak, which forced authorities to evacuate 70 families to relief camps. The leak was initiated on June 12 while SK Petro Services, a privately owned firm commissioned by ONGC, was perforating a part of Well No. RDS‑147 from the Rudrasagar oilfield.
There is no fire in the well and there have been no injuries to date. As part of the emergency response measures, an ongoing treatment of water blanket for cooling and fire prevention has started. ONGC crisis management team (CMT), led by Director (Technology & Field Services) Vikram Saxena, is implementing the response measures with urgency. Technical teams are currently working virtually around the clock to kill the well.
Emergency Relief Support for Residents Impacted
According to the Sivasagar district administration, around 1,500 people near the well, especially in villages such as Barichuk and Bari Chuk, have experienced difficulty igniting their stoves and they have been exposed to gas fumes. Police evacuated seventy families on the first day and moved them to the relief camp in nearby Bongaon, where they were offered cooked food and clean water, and they received attention to medical issues.
“There are doctors from both the Health Department and the Animal Husbandry Department examining people and livestock in the area,” the administration said in a Facebook post. Air quality is being continuously monitored by the Assam Pollution Control Board and remains within acceptable limits, officials said.
District Commissioner Ayush Garg confirmed that preparations for advanced sealing methods such as the "junk shot" technique, a specialized method to plug the well, are underway.
State and Local Response
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the incident and said the government is closely monitoring the situation. “The chief secretary has spoken to ONGC officials, and we’ve been informed that additional experts have reached the site,” he said in Dibrugarh.
Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who visited the site on Tuesday, said ONGC officials are working tirelessly to contain the leak. “They tried to cap the well yesterday but failed. They expect to succeed in the next three days, given the unusually high gas pressure,” he told media.
Interestingly, Gogoi added that ONGC officials believe the well may hold a massive reserve of natural gas. “According to them, this well alone could supply gas to all of Assam for the next 125 years,” he claimed.
Cause and Technical Challenges
An ONGC official explained that the blowout occurred during a perforation job aimed at zone transfer in an old, inactive crude well. “It is a kind of servicing. Gas started coming out in an uncontrolled manner immediately after the perforation,” the official said. This led to what is technically referred to as a blowout, a sudden and violent escape of gas from a well.
The leak has renewed public concern in Assam, recalling the catastrophic 2020 Baghjan blowout involving Oil India Limited. That incident lasted 173 days, killed three ONGC employees, and caused widespread environmental and human damage.
ONGC said a comprehensive well control plan has been implemented and essential equipment installed and tested to begin pumping operations. Water sprays are being drawn from the nearby Dikhou River to help cool the area and suppress gas emissions.
Authorities, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are coordinating closely with ONGC’s technical teams. The Petroleum Ministry has assured that it will continue to provide all support necessary to bring the situation under control at the earliest.