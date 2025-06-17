ETV Bharat / state

ONGC Gas Leak: Hardeep Puri Reviews Situation As ONGC Struggles To Contain Sivasagar Crisis

New Delhi: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Tuesday said he reviewed and took an update on measures being carried out by ONGC in Assam to control the gas leakage in state's Sivasagar district.

In a post on X social media platform, the minister said the gas flow has continued since the past four days due to the extraordinarily high pressure in the well. He wrote, “Reviewed and took update on well control activities being carried out by ONGC in well RDS#147A in Sivasagar District of Assam. The gas flow has continued since the past 4 days due to the extraordinarily high pressure in the well. The local residents had been immediately evacuated on day 1 and are being provided with all the relief and assistance adequately. Competent personnel has been brought from other work centres of ONGC and very high-capacity fire pumps, frack pumps, muds, etc are all working at the site to control the fire. High tech methods such as “junk pumping“ are also being deployed and ONGC officers are in constant touch with international overseas experts. A water blanket is continuously being maintained for cooling effect and to prevent fire.”

The Union Minister also informed that high-tech methods such as “junk pumping“ are also being deployed and ONGC officers are in constant touch with international overseas experts. “A water blanket is continuously being maintained for cooling effect and to prevent fire,” he mentioned.

Earlier, Puri convened an urgent review meeting on Tuesday to monitor the situation and assess the progress of well control operations. At least 1,500 residents have been affected by the leak, which forced authorities to evacuate 70 families to relief camps. The leak was initiated on June 12 while SK Petro Services, a privately owned firm commissioned by ONGC, was perforating a part of Well No. RDS‑147 from the Rudrasagar oilfield.

There is no fire in the well and there have been no injuries to date. As part of the emergency response measures, an ongoing treatment of water blanket for cooling and fire prevention has started. ONGC crisis management team (CMT), led by Director (Technology & Field Services) Vikram Saxena, is implementing the response measures with urgency. Technical teams are currently working virtually around the clock to kill the well.

Emergency Relief Support for Residents Impacted

According to the Sivasagar district administration, around 1,500 people near the well, especially in villages such as Barichuk and Bari Chuk, have experienced difficulty igniting their stoves and they have been exposed to gas fumes. Police evacuated seventy families on the first day and moved them to the relief camp in nearby Bongaon, where they were offered cooked food and clean water, and they received attention to medical issues.

“There are doctors from both the Health Department and the Animal Husbandry Department examining people and livestock in the area,” the administration said in a Facebook post. Air quality is being continuously monitored by the Assam Pollution Control Board and remains within acceptable limits, officials said.