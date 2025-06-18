ONGC Gas Leak Day 7: Oil Major To Hire US Experts, Miffed Himanta Writes To Hardeep Puri

Guwahati: The ongoing gas blowout at ONGC’s well RDS-147A in Barichuk-Bhatiapar of Sivasagar district, which has entered its seventh day on Wednesday, has embarrassed the oil major and posed a challenge to the Assam government, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shooting off a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, expressing serious concern over the leakage.

"Conveyed our concerns regarding the Barichuk Gas Blowout incident to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji. I have requested him to direct @ONGC_ to step up well control efforts in mission mode so that the situation doesn't aggravate further. The State Govt is providing all necessary relief to the affected people at this hour but a more proactive approach is needed from ONGC to mitigate this situation and restore normalcy," Sarma announced on X.

Meanwhile, ONGC has announced that it would rope in experts from the US for troubleshooting. On Tuesday, Bhaskar Choudhury Nitam, executive officer of oil major's Assam Asset, said, "In such situations, ONGC's disaster mitigation department has adopted measures in accordance with international standards. We have consulted with foreign experts on this matter, and they have advised us to attempt to control the rig through the measures we are implementing. Highly skilled experts have already been brought in to manage this disaster."

The leak at the ONGC oil well in the Rudrasagar oilfield has caused a significant alarm among residents. All attempts by ONGC to control the leak have so far been unsuccessful, despite the company's 70 years of track record. A crucial meeting was held in Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, in Delhi, concerning the gas leak.

How it all began



The gas leak began on June 12 at 11.45 AM when a powerful explosion rocked ONGC's 147(A) oil well at Bhatiapara Barichuk within the oilfield. According to ONGC’s initial press release, the situation was “fully under control” with no fire or injuries reported.

On June 16, a follow-up release indicated the company had deployed its Crisis Management Team, suggesting ongoing challenges in containing the leak. The explosion happened during a workover operation conducted by the contractor group SKP with Rig 135-VI. Since then, natural gas has been continuously emanating from underground at an alarming rate, with its intensity reportedly increasing every day.

The constant threat of the rig catching fire has left the local population in a state of fear. Many families have been evacuated to secured places. Amidst the terrifying noise of the gas leak and the chaotic environment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that experts from the United States would be arriving soon to address the gas leak.

He also declared preliminary relief for the affected nearby residents. Approximately 350 families living near the well have been forced to seek shelter in relief camps due to the perceived danger.

It's noteworthy that ONGC has not yet released any official information regarding this accident. In contrast, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the site on Monday night, briefed the media in Dibrugarh, Assam's second capital city on tues day, about the oil well's crisis. Chief Minister Sarma confirmed that experts from the US will reach at the Bhatiapara oil rig in a short time.

Regarding the six day severe gas leak at the ONGC rig, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "A total 350 families from Bhatiapara Barichuk in Sivasagar are in relief camps due to the gas leak incident. On Tuesday, our Chief Secretary spoke with the ONGC Chairman, and they will bring an expert from the United States. Only then is there a possibility of stopping the gas leak from the rig. The Union Petroleum Minister has also held a meeting on tuesday in his office to discuss this matter."

Ground reality and the hazard



Meanwhile, a crucial meeting on the gas leak at the ONGC oil well in Sivasagar, Assam, was held in New Delhi on Tuesday, chaired by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented that he would soon hold discussions with the Union Petroleum Minister.

Eyebrows are being raised over the failure of ONGC, an iol giant with 70 years of experience in the field. It sparked strong reactions among various organisations and the public.

Residents fear that if the natural gas somehow ignites, the extent of potential damage is hard to estimate. Currently, to prevent the rig from catching fire, ONGC has been continuously pumping water from the nearby Dikhou River for the past six days to keep the rig cool.

Despite ONGC bringing in expert teams from various parts of India, none have so far been able to stop the gas emission. This is why ONGC is now forced to rely on US experts.

The Pollution Control Board has installed equipment to monitor air and water quality in the area and is observing the results. While the department has stated that air and water quality have not yet reached dangerous levels, the public remains anxious.