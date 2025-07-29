One Year After Wayanad Disaster - Victims yet to Come to Terms With Losses

Wayanad: One year after the Chooralmala disaster, the victims are yet to come to terms with their losses. Their trauma has been such that they are even scared to utter the name of Chooralmala.

A case in point is that of Haritha and Satheesh, who lost nine members of their extended family. This included their 13-year-old son Ashwin, who was swept away by the landslide.

Haritha's son, father, mother, aunties, and their children were lost. The extended families lived in three houses near the Vellarmala School in Chooralmala. The landslide took away all three houses without leaving a trace.

The family comprising the couple and their two children lived in Satheesh's house, located 200 meters away. Ashwin had gone to Haritha's parents while she was on duty at the local hospital.

“I had told him to return by evening, but he did not listen,” she recalled saying that when she called, her mother had said that there was mud and water coming in, which was a routine feature. It happens occasionally. The victims thought that they would be safe if they climbed to the roof, but the landslide took away everything.

Even though the couple couldn't get a phone call through to Haritha’s parents, they thought everybody would be safe in a relief camp. But tragic news started reaching them one by one. They first found their son's body. “Fate was cruel to us, leaving no one behind,” she said. There was not much damage to her husband's house.

“But we couldn't go home without our son. That's where he played. Now I'm scared when I see the Chooralmala where I grew up playing. The landslide wiped out all my relatives. I can't even go to work. I can't forget these losses,” Haritha said.

Satheesh had arrived there when the incident happened, but he could not do anything. “We searched for survivors by removing the fallen trees, but could not find anyone. Everything was covered with mud,” he recalled.

The couple is scared to enter their house, which still echoes with the laughter of their mischievous son. They are among many others who are yet to overcome their loss.

Meanwhile, the fear of death can still be seen in Santosh's eyes. He had witnessed the Chooralmala disaster firsthand. When the first landslide broke out, he was covered in mud, trying to climb up holding his children and wife. Yet, he did not let go. Then there was the second landslide that brought soil, mud, rocks and trees.

While he was able to pull out his wife and children from the mud, he was unable to save his mother and sister, who perished. His land, crops, and vehicles were completely destroyed. Santosh now works at a driving school in Meppadi. His body and mind still bear the marks of injuries he sustained that day.

Santosh and his family lived near the church in Mundakai. He had asked his mother and sister to move to a lower house for safety, where his father was.

“But everything was swept away. My father survived as he was thrown out by the impact of the slide while my mother and sister were swept away. My sister's body was recovered from Chooralmala and my mother's body from Chaliyar,” he said.

