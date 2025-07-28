One Year After the Wayanad Landslide, Chooralmala Residents Still Live On The Edge

Wayanad (Kerala): The ghost of the past still haunts Abdul Malik, a man in his late sixties. He wears a small coat while riding his scooter alone through heavy rain. His conversation is centred around the horror of the Wayanad landslide as he remembers the tragedy.

Chooralmala, his native place, saw the deadly Wayanad landslide that tore through lives and homes. A year has elapsed since then, and the pain remains. In the disaster, families experienced their world come crashing down in a matter of minutes.

Although Malik did not lose anyone from his family in the disaster, he lost his neighbours and friends. Today, Abdul Khader’s family is the only one left in Padavettikunnu, where there lived about 30 families. The disaster occurred just a hundred meters from his house.

“The other 30 families moved out of fear,” said Abdul Khader. “There are eight people living in the house, including me. We are also afraid. We were the ones who had to watch helplessly as many of our loved ones were swept away by the debris that came crashing down from the mountain," he continued.

Abdul Khader, another Chooralmala native, said his family wants to move away from this land. "But we are not beneficiaries of the government's rehabilitation package. There is no other place to move. May God save us...." Khader said with fear in his voice.

He has lived here since the age of 18 and is familiar with every nook and corner of Chooralmala. He recalled the happy past. "Chooralmala brimmed with life, people, noise, tourists. The present situation is very bad," he said. "The road through the road behind the Vellarmala School was vibrant with the noise and laughter of children... everything is gone," Khader pointed out.

A damaged vehicle is pictured after the landslides in Wayanad on August 1, 2024. (AFP)

After the disaster, the movement of wild animals, especially elephants, has also increased in the area. "I don't know how long it will take for this village to return to its old form," Khader said, his eyes filled with tears. There are people like Abdul Khader near Chooralmala who were not directly affected by the disaster, but live in fear of it.



Villagers left out of help

Padavettikunnu is a high-risk disaster area. Only three out of the 30 houses in the area were included in the second phase (B) list, which considered houses within 50 meters of the 'no-go zone'.

At present, even the road that allows families to reach their homes is part of a 'no-go zone' marked by an expert committee. Although it was announced earlier that families in such areas would be resettled, the plan was shelved, said the villagers.

The villagers alleged that the authorities who assessed the disaster risk did not inspect the landslide area above Padavettikunnu in 2020. If families currently living in rented houses have to return to the disaster area, their children's education and livelihood will be affected.

Two and a half kilometres of the 4-kilometre road from Chooralmala School to Padavettikunnu was completely destroyed by the landslide, after which the river diverted its course. Although the government report indicated that crores of rupees would be spent to provide basic facilities to people of the area, families in Padavettikunnu said that it would not cost much to relocate families.



Living in fear of wild animals

The 30 families have to travel 1.5 kilometres through the disaster area to reach the area where they lived. If the road connecting the Punnapuzha river, which has been diverted by the landslide, is completely repaired, the families will have to return to this disaster area. Even if they return, they have to live in isolation due to the fear of wild animals. Families which were excluded from the rehabilitation list also staged a protest in Chooralmala.

The aggrieved villagers said the government didn’t properly inspect the danger zones after the 2020 landslide. Abdul Khader is not the one and there are many people who are living with fear, waiting for help, and hoping one day they can feel safe again.