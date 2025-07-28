One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Wayanad: "We will overcome, for sure." This message of resilience and determination on the board of Vellarimala School in Chooralmala in Kerala's Wayanad district has been justified by the teachers and students of the institution.

Putting last year’s disaster of July 30 behind them, they have started moving on a new path at the new Vellarimala School that shines bright near Meppadi.

The School up to Class 10 has a strength of 393 students of which 220 are from Chooralmala. Last year’s disaster had claimed the lives of 53 Vellarimala School students.

New Vellarimala School (ETV Bharat)

The newfound laughter in the class brings tears to the eyes of the teachers who are familiar with the struggle behind it. The teachers have been healers for the children acting as parents as well as siblings for those who lost them providing unwavering love and care to make them overcome their sorrows.

This saw all the 55 students appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam passing them on the path of pursuing higher studies. The children of Vellarimala also captivated audiences at the last State School Arts Festival's inaugural event with their dance and theatrical performances declaring that no disaster could ever defeat them.

On July 30 last year, the original Vellarimala School was destroyed in a landslide. When the School had temporarily reopened in Meppadi, many of the disaster-affected students didn't even have uniforms. They came in mismatched attire, received from relief camps but fought their trauma successfully.

New Vellarimala School (ETV Bharat)

The Education Department ensured that they got books and uniforms, besides attending to their special needs. The teachers and students took off from there to achieve a series of small victories.

One of the teachers, Unnikrishnan, who is affectionately known as Unni Mash, had emerged as the face of the tragedy, captured shedding tears of grief in front of the ruined Vellarimala School. His face expressed the sorrow of the entire village.

One year down the line, he is the face of hope. "Vellarimala School will be rebuilt, most likely in Chooralmala itself. The government has initiated steps for this. It's not a small hope, but a huge one,” he said.

Expressing that time is a great healer that erases everything, Unni Mash pointed out, “I believe a museum will be built to showcase the disaster and our journey of survival."

Every downpour brings back the memory of the disaster to the children as well as the teachers.

Teaching staff of Vellarimala School (ETV Bharat)

"Vellarimala was not just a school; it was the heartbeat of the village. Apart from the school, there was only the village office as a government institution," Unni Mash recalled while stating that the younger children overcame the sorrow in a month or two but the older ones had a lot of difficulty with some of the Class 10 students reluctant to even appear for their exams.

“We encouraged them, made them write and they passed. They've now joined Plus One. That's our joy,” he said while acknowledging the support from the government.

He further related how the teachers divided themselves into teams to act as the surrogate parents of the children.

“We moved forward through activities, not dwelling on the disaster,” he disclosed, saying that often the classes extended from 7:30 AM to 8:30 PM, where teachers eagerly came forward, seizing every opportunity to help the children. The parents also played their role, ensuring the children reached school early and stayed late for their studies.

The children recall their earlier Vellarimala School as a paradise where nature seemed to descend in rivers and forests.

The new Headmaster Munir Mash pointed out that the old school is also missed by the teachers. He disclosed that the children who were once dejected now greet visitors with a smile. The government and the school authorities operate buses to provide transportation for the children.

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’ (ETV Bharat)

"This School represents Kerala. Every Malayali knows about Vellarimala School. Being its Headmaster gives me immense joy. The fact that the children are moving away from the fear-filled memories is itself a new hope," said Munir Mash.

Nestled in the foothills of Vellarimala, the School was the heart of the village that took the onslaught of the disaster to protect the village and the people.

Shattered by the landslide, the Vellarimala School stands as a monument to the tragedy. It was an institution built by the sweat of Wayanad's plantation workers. In times of distress it had served as a relief camp for the people of Chooralmala.

The locals firmly believe that it will be reborn in Chooralmala itself and once again the song that stirred the hearts of Malayalis will echo from the school ringing the words, “In the valley of Vellarimala, there is a school. By the side of Punnapuzha, there is a school. Adorned in mist, it stands tall giving the sweetness of knowledge as the lifeblood of the land."

