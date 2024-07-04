ETV Bharat / state

One Worker Dies After Soil Collapses At Construction Site In Mangaluru, Another Rescued After 7 Hrs

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 4, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

According to officials, while a building was being waterproofed at a construction site in Balmath, a portion of the soil from the side of the structure collapsed on two labourers. One died and the other was rescued after seven hours.

Soil collapsed at construction site in Mangaluru (ETV Bharat Photo)

Mangaluru: One labourer died after soil collapsed at a construction site in Balmath of Karnataka's Mangaluru district while another was rescued following a seven-hour operation.

The two labourers, who were engaged in waterproofing a building, got trapped after the soil on the side of the structure suddenly collapsed on them on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh while the worker who was rescued, Rajkumar, hails from Bihar.

On information about the incident, teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire services rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, which continued for seven hours. Finally, both Chandan and Rajkumar were pulled out from the soil and taken to the hospital, where the former was pronounced dead on arrival.

During the rescue operation, efforts were taken to save Chandan, who was found stuck in the soil after digging a hole in the concrete slab. Through the hole, the rescue team could clearly see his hand. Then a team of doctors led by district health officer Dr Thimmaiah reached the spot. They checked Chandan's pulse rate and found it was fluctuating. After which, he was given glucose through drips.

However, his condition remained critical and finally when the rescue team managed to lift his body from the soil, it was around 7:30 pm. He was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

District collector Mullai Mugilan, ADC Santosh Kumar, Mangalore Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, DCP Siddarth Goyal were present at the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

