One Worker Dies After Soil Collapses At Construction Site In Mangaluru, Another Rescued After 7 Hrs

Mangaluru: One labourer died after soil collapsed at a construction site in Balmath of Karnataka's Mangaluru district while another was rescued following a seven-hour operation.

The two labourers, who were engaged in waterproofing a building, got trapped after the soil on the side of the structure suddenly collapsed on them on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh while the worker who was rescued, Rajkumar, hails from Bihar.

On information about the incident, teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire services rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, which continued for seven hours. Finally, both Chandan and Rajkumar were pulled out from the soil and taken to the hospital, where the former was pronounced dead on arrival.