'One Temple, One Well And One Crematorium': Bhagwat's Mantra For Hindu Unification at Aligarh Meet

Aligarh: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called for the social unification of Hindus blurring the caste and creed lines, saying it is high time that all sects, castes and communities of the Hindu society be unified.

"To give concrete form to social harmony, the principle of one temple, one well and one crematorium should be adopted. This will break the walls of discrimination and high-low prevailing within the society and a sense of unity will arise among all sections," Bhagwat said.

On the third day of his five-day stay in Aligarh, Bhagwat while addressing the volunteers on Saturday spoke about the mantras of 'Panch Parivartan' for harmony in society and nation-building.

"If we are to bring a revolutionary change in the society, then we have to work deeply at the level of family, society and nation," he said during his interaction with cadres on the HB Inter College campus in the morning and Bhagat Singh branch of Panchnagari in the evening.

'Panch Parivartan for fundamental change'

According to Bhagwat, the five major dimensions of 'Panch Parivartan'. Includes family enlightenment, social harmony, environmental protection, self-awakening and civic duty. He said that on the occasion of the RSS centenary year, the Sangh is taking up these five topics as a social campaign and large scale plans have been made in this direction.

He said the biggest capital of Indian society is its culture. "Under the Kutumb Prabodhan Abhiyan, 20,000 Kutumb Mitras will be made. Seminars will be organised in colleges. We have lined up events such as Matrishakti Sammelan, and Navadpati Samvad and events like Pitra Poojan or ancestral worship. Along with this, the idea of ​​an ideal Hindu family will be established in society. An emphasis will be laid on spreading public awareness against dowry system by bringing it into the category of guilt," Bhagwat added.

Bhagwat said that to bring harmony and equality in society, volunteers should go to every house. There should be dialogue with all castes and classes. Under this initiative, 'Harmony Conference', 'Gram Devta Aaradhana', 'collective Khichdi Sahbhoj', and 'Social Harmony' meetings will be organised.

Along with this, developing water reservoirs, temples and crematoriums for equal use will be an effort to bind the society together, he said.The Sangh chief told the volunteers that India is the only country that can show the path of peace, happiness and prosperity to the whole world. "The world is looking at India today and the role of the Sangh volunteers becomes more important in this context. I urge the volunteers to introspect and recognise the patriotism within themselves. Every volunteer should be ready as your participation will be decisive in giving direction to society," Bhagwat pointed out.