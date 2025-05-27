One Suspected Terrorist Dead As Bomb Explodes In Amritsar's Majitha Bypass

Amritsar: A suspected terrorist died in a bomb blast Tuesday morning at Decent Avenue on the Majitha road bypass in Punjab's Amritsar. The police said that they have found several items linking the deceased with a terrorist organisation at the blast site.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Border Range) Satinder Singh said, "One person has died in the Majitha blast. The deceased person was associated with a terrorist organisation."

The official said that the alleged terror suspect was sent a picture of the place from where he was to pick up a bomb-like object. “When he reached the place (Majitha bypass) and tried to pick up the suspicious object, the object exploded, due to which he died,” said the official. The deceased has not been identified yet.

The DIG said that the police and their forensic teams are investigating the matter and confirmed that they found "some important items from the deceased's trouser pocket which link him to terrorist activities".

An eyewitness said, "There was an explosion in the morning, and it was very loud. Hearing its sound, when we ran towards the blast site, we saw a person lying there, writhing in pain. The person's hands and legs were blown off."

He added that the locals immediately realised that the blast was caused by a bomb and informed the police. "Some bushes were also on fire at the scene, which must have been caused by the bomb blast," said the eyewitness.