One Student Killed As Pickup Van Overturns In Odisha's Banki

Cuttack: A Class IX student of Mala Biharpur High School in Cuttack district was killed after the pick-up van in which he was travelling overturned at Banki on Sunday. At least 20 other students travelling in the van were injured in the mishap of whom the condition of eight is critical.

The deceased, identified as Soumya Ranjan Behera was on his way to participate in the zonal level Republic Day parade at Saranda when the pick-up van overturned on Mala Biharpur village near Saranda Beat House under Banki police station limits. Those injured in the mishap have been admitted to Athagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital. The eight persons, critically injured in the mishap were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Banki tehsildar and police personnel reached the spot after the accident.

Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde announced immediate relief of Rs 25,000 from Red Cross fund for the next of kin of the deceased. He said the incident will be investigated. The State Government has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation for the deceased's next of kin and Rs 30,000 for each injured student. Secretary of School and Mass Education Department Shalini Pandit met the injured students at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The school’s headmaster has been suspended for negligence.