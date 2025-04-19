One Solution '1916' For All Water-Related Problems: How Gujarat Became 'Model State' In Water Management

Gandhinagar: Once grappling with severe water scarcity, Gujarat is now known as a 'water-rich state' nationwide. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and constant efforts of chief minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has ensured an uninterrupted supply of water for drinking, irrigation and other needs through strategic planning.

With its successful water conservation and water management measures, Gujarat has seen a revolution like no other state.

As per the direction of CM Patel, the state Water Supply Department has ensured that all households in Gujarat receive clean drinking water. If official reports anything to go by, more than 99% of the complaints related to drinking water supply in the state's rural areas have been successfully resolved. To take up grievances, the department has set up a toll-free service number '1916' for people of rural areas so that they could register complaints and share feedback on water supply in their respective areas.

Over 99% Of Complaints Resolved

From the time the toll-free number was launched, the Department has received a total of 2,22,116 complaints, of which 2,21,364 (99.66%) have been successfully resolved, claimed government reports.

aOne Solution '1916' For All Water-Related Problems (aETV Bharat)

In 2023–24, as many as 89,410 complaints were registered, of which 88,992 (99.53%) were addressed and solved. From January 2024 till March 2025, 65,553 complaints were received, with 65,509 (99.93%) of those already resolved.

How Does Toll-Free Number Work?

To register a complaint related to water supply, residents of the rural areas in Gujarat can dial the toll-free number 1916 and flag the issue. The complaint is then forwarded to the relevant departments, such as Civil, Mechanical, and WASMO. As soon as the complainant's details like name, village, Taluka, District, and mobile number are uploaded online on the ERP portal, the complainant receives a complaint number via text message and email.

One Solution '1916' For All Water-Related Problems (ETV Bharat)

After this, the concerned official(s) from the respective district division is notified for necessary action. Such is the timeliness that the officials visit the area and resolve the complaint within 48 hours, and the status is marked as resolved on the ERP portal. As soon as the ERP portal is updated, the complainant is immediately notified about the status citing 'Problem Resolved'. It doesn't end there. The department then contacts the complainant to confirm the resolution status and collect feedback.

What Kind Of Complaints Are Registered?

The 1916 initiative looks after complaints related to supply of drinking water in the rural areas. The department resolves every single problem related to lack of water supply, pipeline leakages, poor water quality, borewell issues, repairs needed in pumping machinery, absence of operators, disruption in group water supply schemes, water theft, and repairs under mini-schemes, solar panels, and hand pumps. For all these problems, there is one solution - Dial 1916.