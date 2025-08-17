One-sided Lover Sends Parcel Bomb To Woman's Husband In Chhattisgarh; Seven Arrested

Rajnandgaon: In a dramatic sequence of events, police have arrested a young man along with his accomplices for sending a parcel bomb to the husband of the woman he was infatuated with in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, a top police official said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Lakshya Sharma, while addressing a presser here said that the prime accused Vinay Verma along with another accused Gopal Verma delivered the parcel bomb in a music system at the victim's house under Narmada Dandai police station limits.

Police have arrested seven accused in the parcel bomb case (ETV Bharat)

Parcel Bomb With Fake India Post Logo

The parcel bomb consisting of gelatin sticks and a detonator and bearing a fake India Post logo would have exploded leading to a massive destruction had the speaker been plugged in.

“As soon as the speaker is plugged in, the electric current would have activated the detonator leading to the blast,” Sharma said. He said that prime accused Verma and six of his accomplices have been arrested and booked on charges of murder and supply of explosives. Police have also invoked the forgery section for using the fake India Post logo on the parcel.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the prime accused Vinay Verma was infatuated with the wife of the victim and hatched a conspiracy along with his accomplices to kill her husband.

Close Shave For The Victim

Police said that after receiving the parcel bomb, the victim found the power pin of the music system was broken, which made him suspicious. Since the victim is an electrician by profession, he sensed danger and called the police.

The parcel bomb consisting of gelatin sticks and a detonator was fitted in a music system (ETV Bharat)

Shocking Google Search History

Reports said that the prime accused assembled the parcel bomb using online tutorials. The Google search history of the prime accused revealed "How to kill a person using a bomb without being caught by the police".