ETV Bharat / state

One-sided Lover Sends Parcel Bomb To Woman's Husband In Chhattisgarh; Seven Arrested

Reports said that the Google search history of the accused revealed 'How to kill a person with a bomb without being caught by the police".

The parcel bomb consisting of gelatin sticks and a detonator was fitted in a music system
The parcel bomb consisting of gelatin sticks and a detonator was fitted in a music system (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 17, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST

2 Min Read

Rajnandgaon: In a dramatic sequence of events, police have arrested a young man along with his accomplices for sending a parcel bomb to the husband of the woman he was infatuated with in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, a top police official said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Lakshya Sharma, while addressing a presser here said that the prime accused Vinay Verma along with another accused Gopal Verma delivered the parcel bomb in a music system at the victim's house under Narmada Dandai police station limits.

Police have arrested seven accused in the parcel bomb case
Police have arrested seven accused in the parcel bomb case (ETV Bharat)

Parcel Bomb With Fake India Post Logo
The parcel bomb consisting of gelatin sticks and a detonator and bearing a fake India Post logo would have exploded leading to a massive destruction had the speaker been plugged in.

As soon as the speaker is plugged in, the electric current would have activated the detonator leading to the blast,” Sharma said. He said that prime accused Verma and six of his accomplices have been arrested and booked on charges of murder and supply of explosives. Police have also invoked the forgery section for using the fake India Post logo on the parcel.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the prime accused Vinay Verma was infatuated with the wife of the victim and hatched a conspiracy along with his accomplices to kill her husband.

Close Shave For The Victim
Police said that after receiving the parcel bomb, the victim found the power pin of the music system was broken, which made him suspicious. Since the victim is an electrician by profession, he sensed danger and called the police.

The parcel bomb consisting of gelatin sticks and a detonator was fitted in a music system
The parcel bomb consisting of gelatin sticks and a detonator was fitted in a music system (ETV Bharat)

Shocking Google Search History
Reports said that the prime accused assembled the parcel bomb using online tutorials. The Google search history of the prime accused revealed "How to kill a person using a bomb without being caught by the police".

Read More:

  1. Chhattisgarh Police Bust Major Drug Smuggling Racket, Seize Heroin Worth Rs One Crore
  2. Chhattisgarh Police Constable Posed As SP To Commit Fraud, Arrested And Dismissed

Rajnandgaon: In a dramatic sequence of events, police have arrested a young man along with his accomplices for sending a parcel bomb to the husband of the woman he was infatuated with in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, a top police official said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Lakshya Sharma, while addressing a presser here said that the prime accused Vinay Verma along with another accused Gopal Verma delivered the parcel bomb in a music system at the victim's house under Narmada Dandai police station limits.

Police have arrested seven accused in the parcel bomb case
Police have arrested seven accused in the parcel bomb case (ETV Bharat)

Parcel Bomb With Fake India Post Logo
The parcel bomb consisting of gelatin sticks and a detonator and bearing a fake India Post logo would have exploded leading to a massive destruction had the speaker been plugged in.

As soon as the speaker is plugged in, the electric current would have activated the detonator leading to the blast,” Sharma said. He said that prime accused Verma and six of his accomplices have been arrested and booked on charges of murder and supply of explosives. Police have also invoked the forgery section for using the fake India Post logo on the parcel.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the prime accused Vinay Verma was infatuated with the wife of the victim and hatched a conspiracy along with his accomplices to kill her husband.

Close Shave For The Victim
Police said that after receiving the parcel bomb, the victim found the power pin of the music system was broken, which made him suspicious. Since the victim is an electrician by profession, he sensed danger and called the police.

The parcel bomb consisting of gelatin sticks and a detonator was fitted in a music system
The parcel bomb consisting of gelatin sticks and a detonator was fitted in a music system (ETV Bharat)

Shocking Google Search History
Reports said that the prime accused assembled the parcel bomb using online tutorials. The Google search history of the prime accused revealed "How to kill a person using a bomb without being caught by the police".

Read More:

  1. Chhattisgarh Police Bust Major Drug Smuggling Racket, Seize Heroin Worth Rs One Crore
  2. Chhattisgarh Police Constable Posed As SP To Commit Fraud, Arrested And Dismissed

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARCEL BOMB TO LOVER HUSBANDONE SIDED LOVER PARCEL BOMBCHHATTISGARHCHHATTISGARH NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

50 Years Of Sholay: 'It's Success Cannot Be Decoded, It Must Be Just Enjoyed' - Director Ramesh Sippy

Explained | Why India And Singapore Sharpening Bilateral Agenda Matters

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

The Tiranga's First Unfurling In Arunachal Pradesh: Moje Riba and India's Independence

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.