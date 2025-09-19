ETV Bharat / state

One Rupee, One Plant: Chhattisgarh Govt's Smart Farming Move In Surguja District

Surguja: The Chhattisgarh Horticulture Department has started a promising initiative for farmers under which they can get a ‘high-quality’ vegetable sampling for just one rupee. To sustain this, the department has set up a new seedling unit in the Surguja district.

According to officials, vegetable farmers just need to provide their chosen seeds to the department, which will develop these seeds into samplings using technology at the seedling unit.

“The improved plants will then be distributed to farmers. Farmers can directly plant these plants in their fields. These improved plants will also yield better harvests,” they said.

Farmers said that they were hopeful that the new technology and assistance would significantly reduce their problems. “Previously, we were forced to travel to several districts for seeds and plants, but now we will have access to this facility in our city,” said Jagdhari Rajwade, a farmer.

Seed revolution in making

According to officials, treated plants are available in the market for Rs 12 to 15 as private companies install expensive seedling units to prepare the plants, which increases the cost.