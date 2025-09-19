One Rupee, One Plant: Chhattisgarh Govt's Smart Farming Move In Surguja District
Officials said farmers just need to provide their chosen seeds to the department, which will develop them into samplings using technology at the seedling unit.
Surguja: The Chhattisgarh Horticulture Department has started a promising initiative for farmers under which they can get a ‘high-quality’ vegetable sampling for just one rupee. To sustain this, the department has set up a new seedling unit in the Surguja district.
According to officials, vegetable farmers just need to provide their chosen seeds to the department, which will develop these seeds into samplings using technology at the seedling unit.
“The improved plants will then be distributed to farmers. Farmers can directly plant these plants in their fields. These improved plants will also yield better harvests,” they said.
Farmers said that they were hopeful that the new technology and assistance would significantly reduce their problems. “Previously, we were forced to travel to several districts for seeds and plants, but now we will have access to this facility in our city,” said Jagdhari Rajwade, a farmer.
Seed revolution in making
According to officials, treated plants are available in the market for Rs 12 to 15 as private companies install expensive seedling units to prepare the plants, which increases the cost.
“However, now farmers can provide their vegetable seeds to the Horticulture Department and have their plants prepared at their unit. “Farmers will have to pay one rupee per plant,” they said. “If farmers grow their own plants, they don't have such a unit. Sometimes, plants get damaged due to weather or disease, resulting in losses for farmers,” said Chandrakant Paikra, the unit in charge.
Explaining the process, Paikra said that after planting the seeds in trays, they are kept in the germination chamber for 12 days. “The trays are then placed in the hardening chamber and prepared. After this, the seedling is ready,” he said.
‘Scheme will prove boon for farmers’
Farmer Rajwade said the scheme would be a game-changer, as ready-made plants will be made available at much more affordable rates. "The process of seed sowing in the fields doesn't work properly; sometimes the plants die due to weather or rain. So, buying from the department will prove a boon for us,” he said.
Another farmer, Mohammad Akhtar, expressed similar views, saying that scientifically prepared samplings would boost the production. “Once we prepare our fields, we take the plants from here and plant them directly. It saves time and energy and can save a farmer from the losses,” he said.
Horticulture Development Officer Ganga Ram Singh said that farmers had confidence and experience in the seeds they had planted for years. “Therefore, people cultivate the seeds they bring here. We examine them and get the best samplings out for seedlings,” he said.
