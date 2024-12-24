'One Nation One Election' Strengthens Democracy But Opp Busy Finding Faults: JPC Member Shambhavi Chaudhary

Patna: Bihar's Samastipur Lok Sabha MP, Shambhavi Chaudhary, has said that 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) does not undermine state autonomy, instead aims at reducing time, cost and resources. She also slammed the opposition for raising objections saying, they are always engaged in finding faults with the government.
She is among the three MPs from Bihar, who have been included in the 39-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) that has been set up for reviewing bills related to ONOE.
Here's an excerpt from the interview:
ETV Bharat: Despite being the youngest MP, you were kept in the JPC on One Nation One Election. What is your reaction?
Shambhavi Chaudhary: The objective of the government is to strengthen democracy in the country. One Nation One Election will only benefit the country and there will be no losses. We are seeing that elections are held in different states every two-three months. Not only does this lead to a wastage of resources, but the public representatives too focus more on state elections. If simultaneous elections are held, resources will be utilised more properly while the representatives will be able to focus more on policies and development work.
ETV Bharat: If ONOE is implemented, then will states where polls were held a year back, conduct elections again simultaneously?
Shambhavi Chaudhary: If the Lok Sabha elections are held simultaneously, then the states will have to reschedule theirs. This step will be taken in the interest of the country. When a revolutionary step is taken, some problems may arise, but there will be no violation of federalism in the process. If the states have to join this system, then they too have to agree to this idea. This will require constitutional amendment and a two-thirds majority.
ETV Bharat: Why is the opposition not agreeing to ONOE?
Shambhavi Chaudhary: The attitude of the opposition is always anti-government. Instead of discussing issues of national interest, they are only engaged in proving the government wrong. They only question the decisions of the government, whereas the opposition should put forward its point in a positive manner. When the government and opposition work together on issues of national interest, a lot can be achieved.
ETV Bharat: The Rashtriya Janata Dal has raised questions about the Panchayat elections regarding One Nation One Election. What is your opinion?
Shambhavi Chaudhary: Panchayat elections come under the purview of the state government and the Centre cannot interfere in it. Under Article 327 of the Constitution, Parliament can change the process of election of state assemblies, but Panchayati Raj is a state matter. The purpose of One Nation One Election is not to interfere in the powers of the state, but to save resources and simplify the poll process.
ETV Bharat: Tejashwi Yadav is continuously touring Bihar in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections. Will this be challenging for the NDA?
Shambhavi Chaudhary: We are not worried. The NDA will come to power in Bihar once again. Tejashwi Yadav's campaigns will not make any difference. Our performance was very good in the Lok Sabha elections, and we are ready with the same enthusiasm in the assembly elections. We will enter the electoral battle with faith in our work and policies.
ETV Bharat: The NDA alliance is very strong in Bihar. How will the seat sharing issue be resolved?
Shambhavi Chaudhary: Every party in the alliance wants to contest on as many seats as possible, so that their representation can be increased. Senior leaders will discuss and decide on seat sharing. Our alliance worked very well in the Lok Sabha elections, and there will be no problem in the assembly elections as well. Our alliance is strong and we will work towards better results on seats.
ETV Bharat: Will elections in Bihar be fought with CM Nitish Kumar as the face?
Shambhavi Chaudhary: The upcoming assembly elections in Bihar will be fought with the face of Nitish Kumar. Our party's national president Chirag Paswan has also clarified this. We can say with conviction that the victory of the alliance is certain.
