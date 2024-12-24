ETV Bharat / state

'One Nation One Election' Strengthens Democracy But Opp Busy Finding Faults: JPC Member Shambhavi Chaudhary

Patna: Bihar's Samastipur Lok Sabha MP, Shambhavi Chaudhary, has said that 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) does not undermine state autonomy, instead aims at reducing time, cost and resources. She also slammed the opposition for raising objections saying, they are always engaged in finding faults with the government.

She is among the three MPs from Bihar, who have been included in the 39-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) that has been set up for reviewing bills related to ONOE.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

ETV Bharat: Despite being the youngest MP, you were kept in the JPC on One Nation One Election. What is your reaction?

Shambhavi Chaudhary: The objective of the government is to strengthen democracy in the country. One Nation One Election will only benefit the country and there will be no losses. We are seeing that elections are held in different states every two-three months. Not only does this lead to a wastage of resources, but the public representatives too focus more on state elections. If simultaneous elections are held, resources will be utilised more properly while the representatives will be able to focus more on policies and development work.

ETV Bharat: If ONOE is implemented, then will states where polls were held a year back, conduct elections again simultaneously?

Shambhavi Chaudhary: If the Lok Sabha elections are held simultaneously, then the states will have to reschedule theirs. This step will be taken in the interest of the country. When a revolutionary step is taken, some problems may arise, but there will be no violation of federalism in the process. If the states have to join this system, then they too have to agree to this idea. This will require constitutional amendment and a two-thirds majority.

ETV Bharat: Why is the opposition not agreeing to ONOE?

Shambhavi Chaudhary: The attitude of the opposition is always anti-government. Instead of discussing issues of national interest, they are only engaged in proving the government wrong. They only question the decisions of the government, whereas the opposition should put forward its point in a positive manner. When the government and opposition work together on issues of national interest, a lot can be achieved.