One Nation One Election: 27 Lok Sabha, 12 Rajya Sabha Members In Joint Parliamentary Committee

New Delhi: After the One Nation, One Election Bill was approved by the Lok Sabha, two related bills were approved to be sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee JPC) on Friday.

Composition of the JCP

As many as 27 members of the Lok Sabha and 12 of Rajya Sabha have been included in the JPC. Two MPs from Delhi have also been included in the committee of 39 members. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat has been included in the committee. Similarly, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has also been included in the committee. Swaraj expressed happiness on becoming a member of the committee. The New Delhi MP said she will strongly put forward her side in its support. On the other hand, Singh, who has been opposing this bill since the beginning, said he will continue to do so and put forward his opinions in the upcoming meeting of the JPC. He said the Modi government wants to impose dictatorship in the country by making the Constitution irrelevant through the One Nation One Election bill. "After its implementation, inflation will rise significantly in the country, elections will not be held in many states and horse-trading will increase because the central government will not fear anyone," he said.

Singh said while parties are afraid of separate elections in the country, they take many decisions in the interest of people including reducing inflation. But if One Nation One Election is implemented then this fear of the party in power at the Centre will end. He said BJP's argument that the work of states will be disrupted due to separate elections is absurd, because the code of conduct is imposed in states where elections are held.

More BJP MLAs in JPC

The JPC team will hold a meeting with all the parties and discuss and take their suggestions. An attempt will be made to reach a collective consensus on the proposal, after that it will prepare its report which will be submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker. BJP has more number of members in the House. Therefore, on the basis of numbers, the party has got more space in the JPC. Different members will give their opinion in the JPC and the report will be quite crucial.