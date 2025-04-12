ETV Bharat / state

One Miscreant Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Police, Six Arrested In Manipur

Guwahati: A suspected armed miscreant was killed and six others were arrested by the police in Manipur on Saturday. Police said that an exchange of fire took place between police commandos and a group of armed miscreants at Salungpham High School near Salungpham Maning Leikai in Thoubal district, resulting in the injury of one miscreants and the arrest of six others.

The incident occurred in the morning, police said, adding that the armed individuals, travelling in two four-wheelers, were initially pursued by the police on suspicion. However, the armed group opened fire on the police commandos, prompting the police to retaliate, leading to an exchange of fire. Police said that one of the miscreants was found injured. Although the injured was taken to a private hospital, he later succumbed to injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Laishram Prem alias Loktak Singh, son of the late L Romen from Thoubal Khunou.