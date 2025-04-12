One Miscreant Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Police, Six Arrested In Manipur

Guwahati: A suspected armed miscreant was killed and six others were arrested by the police in Manipur on Saturday. Police said that an exchange of fire took place between police commandos and a group of armed miscreants at Salungpham High School near Salungpham Maning Leikai in Thoubal district, resulting in the injury of one miscreants and the arrest of six others.
The incident occurred in the morning, police said, adding that the armed individuals, travelling in two four-wheelers, were initially pursued by the police on suspicion. However, the armed group opened fire on the police commandos, prompting the police to retaliate, leading to an exchange of fire. Police said that one of the miscreants was found injured. Although the injured was taken to a private hospital, he later succumbed to injuries.
The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Laishram Prem alias Loktak Singh, son of the late L Romen from Thoubal Khunou.
During the operation, several weapons, ammunition and electronic devices were seized, including one INSAS Rifle (5.56 mm), one Amogh Rifle (5.56 mm), one .303 Rifle, one SLR Rifle, one INSAS Folding Rifle (5.56 mm), another INSAS Rifle (5.56 mm), an Amogh Rifle magazine with 27 live rounds, four INSAS magazines with 46 live rounds, two SLR magazines with 25 live rounds, one .303 Rifle magazine with 37 live rounds and five mobile phones, the police said.
