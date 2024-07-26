ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: One Maoist Killed In Encounter With Police In Mulugu Forests

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Acting on a tip-off, police were conducting a combing operation when a group of Maoists fired at them and in a retaliatory firing, a cadre of the banned outfit was killed. In a statement, the CPI (Maoist) division committee secretary identified the deceased person as Nallamuri Ashok and held the CM responsible for his death.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kothagudem (Telangana): A Maoist was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire that broke out in the forests along the borders of Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts of Telangana on Thursday.

According to SP Bhadradri Kothagudem district, B Rohitraju, police received information that members of banned CPI (Maoists) were roaming around in the Damaratogu, Gundala and Tadwai forest areas of the Mulugu district. "Acting on the information, a combing operation was carried out in the area. During the operation, a group of Maoists opened fire at the policemen, who resorted to counter-firing in retaliation in the Damaratogu forest area," he said.

The encounter resulted in the death of a 34-year-old Maoist. His body was recovered from the spot sometime later, police said.

The SP said that a search operation has been launched for the Maoists who escaped from the spot. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, he said.

CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Seetharamaraju division committee secretary Azad, in a statement, said that Nallamuri Ashok alias Vijender of Buddaram village of Mulugu district was killed in the encounter with police in Damaratogu. He also alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should be held responsible for the incident.

The villagers said that Ashok had gone into hiding in 2016.

TAGGED:

