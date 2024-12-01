One Labourer Dies, Three Hurt In Kota After Underconstruction Tunnel Caves In

Kota: Four labourers were buried under the debris while digging a five-kilometre, eight-lane tunnel near Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota district on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway late Saturday night.

The tragic incident took place between 1 and 2 am. Police and ambulance rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information. The trapped labourers were pulled out of the debris and sent to the hospital for treatment. One of them, 35-year-old Shamsher Singh died during treatment. Of the remaining trio, Monu and Ajay have sustained injuries, while the fourth sustained minor scratches and was discharged after first aid.

Modak Police Station officer Yogesh Kumar Sharma said he rushed to the spot soon after getting the information and sent the injured to the hospital. The tunnel is being constructed by Dilip Buildcon Company. After the accident, the officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) were in a panic and they reached the spot late at night to take stock of the situation.

Injured worker Monu alleged that they were not equipped with proper safety gears by the construction company which led to the fatality of a co-labourer and injuries of the others. Although NHAI has yet to come out with an official statement, a safety audit has been initiated by the highway authority.