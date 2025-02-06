One Killed, Two Injured In Fire At Firecracker Factory In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: A woman was killed while two others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory being run from a house at Chaudharianwala village in Naushehra Panuan of Tarn Taran district.

On being informed of the mishap, teams of Punjab Police and fire personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Talking to media, Major Singh, a resident of the village said, "For the last many years, illegal firecrackers were being manufactured by a family in the village. A fire broke out in the factory on Thursday owing to which a woman was killed and two others sustained injuries." He said the factory was being operated without licence. The cattle at the house where the firecrackers were being manufactured were saved with great difficulty by locals. Major resides close to the house where the mishap occurred and said the straw at his house was also burnt. Police are investigating the matter and the extent of damage is being ascertained.

On Wednesday, a woman was killed while seven others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory at Kovilpulikuthi in Tamil Nadu. Police said, the incident took place at a chemical mixing unit of the factory which damaged several manufacturing units and injured seven people. A woman worker named Ramalakshmi was killed in the incident, they said. Meanwhile, the rescue operation started immediately as teams from the fire department from Sathur and Sivakasi rushed quickly to the scene they contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby areas.