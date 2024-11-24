One Killed As Sleeper Bus Overturns On Tempo In UP's Kaushambi, 15 Others Injured

Kaushambi: One passenger died and 15 others sustained injuries after a sleeper bus lost its control, hit a divider, and overturned on a Tempo parked on the roadside in Muratganj town, Kaushambi district, of Uttar Pradesh, the police said. The accident took place while a bus full of passengers from Andhra Pradesh was heading from Varanasi to Delhi on Saturday night, the police added.

According to police sources, of the passengers, five injured have been admitted to the district hospital. Traffic on the Prayagraj-Kanpur lane of the highway came to a halt, the police said.

Soon after the accident, Sirathu Circle Officer (CO) Awadhesh Vishwakarma, District Magistrate (DM) Madhusudan Hulgi, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Srivastava reached the spot.

According to the Sirathu Circle Officer, Shishad Rai, 66, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was onboard and died in the accident while 15 other passengers, including a woman travelling in a tempo, were also injured.

He further stated that the woman has been sent to the medical college as her condition is critical and the others are undergoing treatment at the PHC Muratganj.

According to the CO, the bus lost its control and hit a divider in Muratganj town of Sandipan Ghat police station area. Thereafter, it overturned on a tempo parked on the roadside.