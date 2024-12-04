One Killed, 16 injured After Bus Carrying Sabarimala Pilgrims Collides With Truck In Kerala

Kollam: A man, who was going for Pilgrimage in Sabarimala, was killed and 16 others were injured in a bus accident on Wednesday early morning. The accident occurred after the bus carrying the pilgrims collided with a lorry at Aryankavu in Kollam.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanapal, a native of Salem in Tamil Nadu. Sources said the bus overturned after colliding with the lorry. About 30 Salem natives were travelling in the bus. Around 16 people were injured in the accident and three of them are in critical condition, sources added.

The injured have been admitted to Punalur Taluk Hospital. Seriously injured have been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Immediately after the accident, police and locals reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.