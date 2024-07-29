ETV Bharat / state

One Kanwariya Among Five Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Roorkee

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

A bike-rider was killed during a collision with a car and in the second accident, four persons died after two bikes collided head-on. Both accidents occurred in Roorkee Civil Line police station area today.

One Kanwariya Among Five Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Roorkee
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): Five persons, including a kanwariya, died in two separate road accidents in Roorkee on Monday, police said.

According to police, the first accident took place on Haridwar-Delhi highway in Belda village of Roorkee Civil Line Kotwali area when a bike was hit by a car. Bike rider, Amit (26), resident of Behdaki Saidabad village in Jhabreda police station area, died on the spot and the other person, Vicky, sustained severe injuries.

A huge crowd gathered at the spot after the accident and the driver of the car, bearing a Haryana number plate, had left his vehicle and fled from the spot. On information, police reached the spot and admitted Vicky to the Roorkee Civil Hospital, from where, he was referred to a higher centre. Amit's body has been sent for post-mortem and his family has been informed, police said.

In the second accident, two bikes collided head-on near the bypass in Nagla Imarti village in Roorkee Civil Line Kotwali area. Three persons died on the spot and a seriously injured person died during treatment.

The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Sagar, resident of Gandhinagar, Vishal of Pinjra village in Haryana and Vijendra of Belda village in Roorkee. Amresh Chaudhary, resident of Belda village was admitted to the Roorkee Civil Hospital for treatment in a critical condition. From here, he was referred to a higher centre but he died during treatment.

Civil Line Kotwali in-charge inspector RK Saklani said five persons, including a kanwariya, lost their lives in two separate road accidents here. Cases have been registered and investigations are underway, he added.

TAGGED:

