One Kanwariya Among Five Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Roorkee

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): Five persons, including a kanwariya, died in two separate road accidents in Roorkee on Monday, police said.

According to police, the first accident took place on Haridwar-Delhi highway in Belda village of Roorkee Civil Line Kotwali area when a bike was hit by a car. Bike rider, Amit (26), resident of Behdaki Saidabad village in Jhabreda police station area, died on the spot and the other person, Vicky, sustained severe injuries.

A huge crowd gathered at the spot after the accident and the driver of the car, bearing a Haryana number plate, had left his vehicle and fled from the spot. On information, police reached the spot and admitted Vicky to the Roorkee Civil Hospital, from where, he was referred to a higher centre. Amit's body has been sent for post-mortem and his family has been informed, police said.

In the second accident, two bikes collided head-on near the bypass in Nagla Imarti village in Roorkee Civil Line Kotwali area. Three persons died on the spot and a seriously injured person died during treatment.