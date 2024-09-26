ETV Bharat / state

1 Gets Death Sentence, 2 Get 20 Years RI For Sexually Abusing 21 Minors In Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati: A special POCSO court in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday awarded a death sentence to one for the sexual abuse of 21 children from a government residential school in the Shi-Yomi district in the state. The court also awarded and sentenced two others to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each for their involvement in the case.

Superintendent of Police of the Capital Region in Arunachal Pradesh Rohit Rajbir Singh said this on Thursday and added that the 21 victims include 15 girls.

"The court found the three accused, identified as Yumken Bagra, Marbom Ngomdir, and Singtung Yorpen guilty of serious offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.

While Yumken Bagra was convicted under Sections 328 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Sections 6, 10, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and he received a death sentence due to the severity of his crimes.

"Marbom Ngomdir, a Hindi teacher at the school, was found guilty under Section 506 of the IPC and Sections 17 and 21(1) of the POCSO Act. Singtung Yorpen, the former headmaster of Karo Government Residential School, was convicted under Sections 17 and 21(2) of the POCSO Act. Both Marbom Ngomdir and Singtung Yorpen were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in these offences," he said.

The police had instituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) over the case and worked as a team meticulously gathering evidence and piecing together the intricate details of this case.