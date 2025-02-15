Gangster Injured in Encounter With Police In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: A gangster was injured while two others were arrested after an encounter with police at a checkpoint near Bhullar village in Tarn Taran district late on Friday night.

Tarn Taran DSP Atun Soni said the police had received information that three gangsters of the Lakhbir Singh alias Landa gang accused of attacking Satnam Singh Harike Sidhupur Ekta, the leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union Sidhupur Ekta, were travelling in a white car. The police set up a road blockade near Bhullar village to intercept the car and arrest the accused. The miscreants on reaching the checkpoint hit their vehicle with a police van and stared firing on the police team. In the meanwhile, the accused, Jaskaran Singh, Harman and Harminder Singh tried to escape after getting off the car. Jaskaran was injured in his abdomen in the exchange of fire with the police while his accomplices, Harman and Harminder were arrested and taken into custody, said Soni.

A 9 mm pistol, cartridges and ammunition were recovered from the accused. The police are investigating whether more accused were involved in the attack on Harike who was was fired upon recently at Dini Makhu following which a case was registered at Makhu police station. Police had been investigating the incident by scanning CCTV footage of the area where it occurred. In December last year, the National Investigation Agency had charge-sheeted two key aides of Landa of the banned Babbar Khalsa International outfit in a Punjab terror conspiracy case.