One Doesn't Become 'Enemy' Just Because He Went To Pakistan For Work: Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has held that a person cannot be termed an 'enemy' under Rules 130 and 138 of the Defence of India Act, 1971 if he goes to Pakistan for work.
The verdict came after petitioner, P Ummer Koya approached court over a property he purchased from his father Kunji Koya, who worked in a hotel in Karachi for sometime. The court has also quashed the proceedings initiated under the Enemy Property Act' against the property owned by the petitioner's father.
When Koya went to pay the property tax, the village officer refused to accept it saying the property was purchased under the purview of the Enemy Property Act, 1968 and it was being investigated by the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI).
The revenue officials informed him that action was being taken as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Foreign Trade. The petitioner's father was doubted to be a Pakistan national, an enemy and thus his property was also considered as 'enemy property'.