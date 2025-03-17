ETV Bharat / state

'One District, One Mafia' Era In UP Replaced With One District, One Product: Adityanath

Saharanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted the previous Samajwadi Party government, accusing it of fostering a culture of lawlessness with its "one district, one mafia" policy, which he said has now been replaced by the ODOP initiative.

Adityanath was addressing an event here as part of the 'CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' where loans were distributed to 365 entrepreneurs.

"Every district had a mafia under the previous government. We replaced that with One District, One Product so that artisans and local products get global recognition and create jobs," the chief minister said.

Without naming former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said, "If the leader of a state wakes up at noon, gets ready by 2 pm and then goes on picnics with his friends, when will he work? The public suffered while his associates looted the state." Adityanath also highlighted his government's focus on connectivity, stating that efforts are underway to reduce travel time from Saharanpur to Delhi to just 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Underlining the impact of the ODOP scheme, he noted that Saharanpur's renowned wood carving industry now exports goods worth Rs 1,000 crore globally.