One Dead, Three Missing In Two Separate Drowning Incidents In Rajasthan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

In two separate incidents, a child died and three others went missing after they drowned in a pond in Rajasthan.

SDRF team searches missing children in the pond (ETV Bharat)

Chaksu (Rajasthan): A child died and three others went missing after they drowned in a pond in separate incidents in Rajasthan’s Chaksu, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, a 12-year-old child died after being drowned in the Manohara pond while taking a bath in Chaksu.On being informed, the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot, recovered the body from the pond and kept it in the hospital mortuary for postmortem.

At the same time, MLA Ramavatar Bairwa and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) Kailash Dan also reached the spot. The MLA also instructed the officials to increase security near the dam and ponds, so that no untoward incident happens in future.

In a separate incident, three children went missing while taking a bath in a pond in Cahksu, police said. Police sources said that some children from Badli village of Chaksu had gone to take a bath in the pond. At the same time, three children drowned in the pond. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Later Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shivcharan Sharma and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team reached the spot. “Currently, the search operation for the children drowned in the pond is underway,” police said.

TAGGED:

