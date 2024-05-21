One Dead, 43 Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water in Karnataka

Mysuru (Karnataka): One person is suspected to have died and 43 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water in a village in Karnataka's Mysuru on Monday (May 20). The affected persons were admitted to the hospital, police said on Tuesday.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed authorities concerned to investigate the matter and ensure proper treatment to those in the hospital. Kanakaraj (20) died after consuming the contaminated water in Salundi village under Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, police said.

Kanakaraj was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Monday with symptoms of vomiting. He died while undergoing treatment. A few others with similar symptoms have been admitted to the hospital. On receiving the information about the incident, Siddaramaiah spoke to the Deputy Commissioner and the District Health Officer over phone regarding the death.

"The CM instructed the officials to ascertain the cause of water pollution and take appropriate action," the CM's office said in a statement. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More