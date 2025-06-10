ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, 400 Affected By Diarrhea In Odisha's Jajpur, Health Officials On Toes

The outbreak of diarrhea in several areas of Odisha's Jajpur district has triggered panic among local residents. Hundreds have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.

One Dead, 400 Affected By Diarrhea In Odisha's Jajpur, Health Officials On Toes
One Dead, 400 Affected By Diarrhea In Odisha's Jajpur, Health Officials On Toes (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 10, 2025 at 11:09 PM IST

2 Min Read

Jajpur: Panic has gripped Odisha's Jajpur after one person died while more than 400 people have fallen ill following outbreak of diarrhea in different parts of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Sanat Patra (34), a resident of Mayurbhanj district. Patra was engaged as a contract worker at a plant in Kalinga Nagar, and was admitted to Danagadi Community Health Centre (CHC) where he died during treatment, said Jajpur's chief district medical officer (CDMO) Prakash Chandra Bal to PTI.

In the last two days, cases have spiked in Korei, Dharmashala, Rasulpur and Byasanagar region. Byasanagar Municipality has reported the highest number of cases, while Korei block has comparatively less numbebr of infections.

Dozens of patients are currently undergoing treatment at Dharmashala hospital. However, concerns have been raised over inadequate medical care, as several patients were seen lying on the floor due to overcrowding.

The CDMO visited the affected areas, including Dharmashala and Jajpur Road Medical College. He cited sudden weather change and contaminated water consumption as possible reasons for the outbreak and assured that best treatment facilities would be provided to all the patients. "Most of the patients have been discharged after treatment. Special medical teams have been formed to manage the rising number of cases. The cause of the outbreak has been attributed to contaminated water, and consumption of meals during a mass feast and rotten and ripe mangoes," the CDMO said.

Four teams of doctors have been deployed in Dharmashala and Korei hospitals, while efforts are underway to disinfect water bodies in the areas, he added.

Meanwhile, local MLA Akash Das Nayak and former minister Prithiranjan Ghadei also visited Jajpur Road Health Centre to assess the situation.

As per officials, critically-ill patients have been referred to hospitals in Cuttack and Jajpur town.

Read More

Odisha Lady ASI Held For Taking Bribe Of Rs 10,000 From Domestic Violence Accused

Jajpur: Panic has gripped Odisha's Jajpur after one person died while more than 400 people have fallen ill following outbreak of diarrhea in different parts of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Sanat Patra (34), a resident of Mayurbhanj district. Patra was engaged as a contract worker at a plant in Kalinga Nagar, and was admitted to Danagadi Community Health Centre (CHC) where he died during treatment, said Jajpur's chief district medical officer (CDMO) Prakash Chandra Bal to PTI.

In the last two days, cases have spiked in Korei, Dharmashala, Rasulpur and Byasanagar region. Byasanagar Municipality has reported the highest number of cases, while Korei block has comparatively less numbebr of infections.

Dozens of patients are currently undergoing treatment at Dharmashala hospital. However, concerns have been raised over inadequate medical care, as several patients were seen lying on the floor due to overcrowding.

The CDMO visited the affected areas, including Dharmashala and Jajpur Road Medical College. He cited sudden weather change and contaminated water consumption as possible reasons for the outbreak and assured that best treatment facilities would be provided to all the patients. "Most of the patients have been discharged after treatment. Special medical teams have been formed to manage the rising number of cases. The cause of the outbreak has been attributed to contaminated water, and consumption of meals during a mass feast and rotten and ripe mangoes," the CDMO said.

Four teams of doctors have been deployed in Dharmashala and Korei hospitals, while efforts are underway to disinfect water bodies in the areas, he added.

Meanwhile, local MLA Akash Das Nayak and former minister Prithiranjan Ghadei also visited Jajpur Road Health Centre to assess the situation.

As per officials, critically-ill patients have been referred to hospitals in Cuttack and Jajpur town.

Read More

Odisha Lady ASI Held For Taking Bribe Of Rs 10,000 From Domestic Violence Accused

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIARRHEA OUTBREAKJAJPUR NEWSODISHA NEWSDIARRHEA OUTBREAK IN ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.