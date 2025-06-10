ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, 400 Affected By Diarrhea In Odisha's Jajpur, Health Officials On Toes

Jajpur: Panic has gripped Odisha's Jajpur after one person died while more than 400 people have fallen ill following outbreak of diarrhea in different parts of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Sanat Patra (34), a resident of Mayurbhanj district. Patra was engaged as a contract worker at a plant in Kalinga Nagar, and was admitted to Danagadi Community Health Centre (CHC) where he died during treatment, said Jajpur's chief district medical officer (CDMO) Prakash Chandra Bal to PTI.

In the last two days, cases have spiked in Korei, Dharmashala, Rasulpur and Byasanagar region. Byasanagar Municipality has reported the highest number of cases, while Korei block has comparatively less numbebr of infections.

Dozens of patients are currently undergoing treatment at Dharmashala hospital. However, concerns have been raised over inadequate medical care, as several patients were seen lying on the floor due to overcrowding.

The CDMO visited the affected areas, including Dharmashala and Jajpur Road Medical College. He cited sudden weather change and contaminated water consumption as possible reasons for the outbreak and assured that best treatment facilities would be provided to all the patients. "Most of the patients have been discharged after treatment. Special medical teams have been formed to manage the rising number of cases. The cause of the outbreak has been attributed to contaminated water, and consumption of meals during a mass feast and rotten and ripe mangoes," the CDMO said.