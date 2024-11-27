One Dead, 25 Injured In Bus Accident In Gujarat

Surat: A passenger died while 25 others were injured after the luxury bus they were traveling in overturned in Gujarat's Surat on Wednesday.

The mishap took place near Kosamba at around 4:30 am when the driver of a luxury bus traveling from Rajasthan to Nashik lost control of the steering wheel and the bus fell off the highway into a ditch near Kosamba. At least 25 people suffered minor injuries in the incident of whom one died during treatment.

Injured passengers being shifted to hospital after Surat bus accident (ETV Bharat)

It is understood that there were more than 35 passengers in the luxury bus when the accident took place of whom 25-30 people suffered minor injuries. Several passengers with broken legs and hands were evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital. One person died during treatment. Surat District Traffic PSI Ishwar Singh Sisodia had deployed traffic teams along the highway to set up a virtual green corridor to shift the victims to the hospital and ensure timely treatment.

M K Swamy, PI Kosamba Police Station said that their team reached the spot immediately after the accident and launched a rescue operation.

“The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment. One has died, efforts are being made to reach his guardian,” he said.

Seeing the seriousness of the accident, the fire department team, traffic police and NHAI department were immediately informed. The fire department team lifted part of the bus cabin with the help of a crane and started an operation to evacuate the passengers.

Kantibhai Rawal, a volunteer who helped in the rescue operation said he was traveling to Surat early in the morning, when he came to know about the accident and rushed to the spot to help in the rescue efforts.

“I tried to evacuate the passengers trapped inside the bus by breaking the glass. The condition of the trapped people was critical. One passenger's hand and leg were broken. Seeing all this, I called 108 and 1033 after which the officials rushed to the spot,” he said.

Kosamba police have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident. Initial investigation by Kosamba police has revealed the negligence of the driver of the luxury bus.