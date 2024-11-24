ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, 13-Year-Old Girl Feared Drowned In River In MP's Singrauli District

One died, and a 13-year-old girl drowned in a river in Singrauli. The incident occurred at the Gopad River.

One Dead, 13-Year-Old Girl Feared Drowned In River In MP's Singrauli District
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
Singrauli: One person died, and a 13-year-old girl is feared drowned in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Sunday, police aid.

The incident occurred at the Gopad River under Langhadol police station limits, some 60 km from the district headquarters, where three doctors went for a picnic with their families.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Verma said three doctors and two officials from Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) had gone for a picnic at Deurdah ghat with their families.

Former NCL doctor Praveen Munda's daughter ventured into deep waters and started drowning, and her father and two other doctors, Harish Singh and DJ Bora, tried to save her, the official said.

All of them started drowning, and people in the vicinity managed to rescue Bora and Munda, he said. Verma said Singh drowned, and his body was fished out later, and a search is underway for the girl, who is still missing.

