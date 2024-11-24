ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, 13-Year-Old Girl Feared Drowned In River In MP's Singrauli District

Singrauli: One person died, and a 13-year-old girl is feared drowned in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Sunday, police aid.

The incident occurred at the Gopad River under Langhadol police station limits, some 60 km from the district headquarters, where three doctors went for a picnic with their families.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Verma said three doctors and two officials from Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) had gone for a picnic at Deurdah ghat with their families.