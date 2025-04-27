One Dead, 13 Injured As Spectators Gallery Collapses During Kabaddi Match In Mandya

Mandya: One person died while over 13 others sustained injuries after an audience gallery collapsed during a kabaddi tournament in Mallanayakanakate village of Mandya taluk.

The deceased was identified as Papannachari. Police said thousands of people had gathered to watch a kabaddi match organized in Mallanayakanakate village. While the match was on, the audience gallery collapsed and several people were trapped under it. The injured were immediately sent to MIMS Hospital in Mandya. Of the 13 injured, the condition of two is stated to be critical.

On learning about the accident, Darshan Puttannaiah, MLA from Melukote, visited MIMS Hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured. The families and relatives of the deceased and the injured alleged negligence on the part of the kabaddi match organizers.

Later, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy and former minister CS Puttaraju arrived at the Mandya MIMS mortuary to pay their last respects to the deceased. Chaluvarayaswamy said, "One person died and 13 were injured in the incident. Permission was obtained from the police to organize the match. But the accident occurred because the gallery was not secured. The district administration will provide free treatment to the injured. I will talk to Chief Minster Siddaramaih for compensation from the government for the deceased's next of kin and the injured."

A case has been registered against the match organizers at Mandya rural police station and investigation is on, said police.