One Call to Save a Life: Hyderabad NGO Winning Accolades for Work on Suicide Prevention

Hyderabad: A non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Hyderabad is winning accolades with its work to prevent suicides to save precious lives.

The NGO 'One Life' is actually a helpline to prevent suicidal thoughts. Persons having such suicidal thoughts can call on the helpline number 7893078930 to ask for the necessary assistance. The organization provides courage to those suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts and instills positive thoughts in them.

The NGO claims to keep 18000 people away from suicidal thoughts every year. Set up in Hyderabad in 2014, the organization has 140 volunteers, 80 of whom are women. Among them are doctors, psychologists, child therapists, teachers, artists, housewives, yoga experts, and other professionals from various fields.

Sharing the experience of working at the One Life NGO, one of the volunteers recalled that at 2:30 in the night, one person called the helpline and said he was on the tank bund and jumping into the lake to end his life.

“When asked about the reason, he said what we would do by knowing it,” the volunteer recalled. “He said if we could solve it. Well, first we convinced him that he should get off that railing and come out. He changed his mind for a while and postponed the idea of suicide. The next day our volunteer met him. He has no financial problems. He is getting a salary of one and half lakh rupees. The problem is that after coming from the office, he is tired of his wife and mother quarreling with each other at home. After giving counseling to the whole family, the problem was solved slowly. Now everyone is happy together,” the volunteer said.

Recalling another case, the volunteer said that one day a girl was seen crying in Navjeevan Express. “When our volunteer inquired, she said she left the house and that there was no other option for her rather than suicide. “When our volunteer asked about the reason, she said that she is newly married and had bought Rs 2000 worth of sandals without telling her husband, which enraged him,” said the volunteer.

“She wanted to die for that. Then our volunteer asked if this was the solution and whether she thought about the impact of her suicide on her parents. At last, we convinced her and sent her home,” recalled the volunteer.

Kala Jayalakshmi, who is one of the founders of this organization, said that the death of her mother-in-law inspired her into social work. “When she died in an accident, my husband and son used to provide free medical services to the needy in her memory. In that order, OneLife came to life,” she said.

Rebecca Maria, who is a counseling psychologist and a mentor to volunteers at OneLife said that once we get rid of the idea of suicide, it won't happen again so soon. “A woman called from Banjara Hills at eleven in the night. She said that she loved a man, and became physically close to him. But the man's parents were averse to the love marriage leaving her agitated. Fearing that she would be judged if she shared her relationship with her friends, she swallowed sleeping pills after her mother and father went out. We got the neighbor's number and took her to the hospital. With his help, she survived. We have given counseling to their parents. Now she is a big doctor,” Rebecca said.

OneLife volunteers are working in sixteen languages. Sirisha, who is looking after the management responsibilities of the organization, said that women have the power to listen to problems patiently.

“One comforting word is enough to save a life. Those who are interested can join us as a volunteer. If you have spare time during the day, dedicating two hours is enough. We train them as volunteers. During weekends and holidays, we get more calls from people suffering from depression and negative thoughts. The number of people suffering from mental problems is increasing. We aim to increase the number of volunteers accordingly. Those who are interested can provide funding,” Sirisha said.