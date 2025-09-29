ETV Bharat / state

Once Thought Extinct, Kalivikodi Spotted Again In Kadapa; Rs 50 Crore Spent To Trace The Bird

After decades of uncertainty, researchers rediscovered the rare Kalivikodi bird in Kadapa forests, following Rs 50 crore spent on research, sanctuary creation, and conservation efforts.

After decades of uncertainty, researchers rediscovered the rare Kalivikodi bird in Kadapa forests, following Rs 50 crore spent on research, sanctuary creation, and conservation efforts.
Kalivikodi Bird (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kadapa: The elusive Kalivikodi, one of the rarest bird species in the world and long believed to be extinct, has been rediscovered in the forests of YSR Kadapa district. The breakthrough comes after decades of uncertainty and nearly Rs 50 crore spent on extensive research and conservation efforts.

Forest officials said that Kalvikodi was first recorded in the Penna River Basin in 1848. After that, the bird vanished from scientific records for over a century. In January 1985, a villager in Reddypalle named Aitana caught a small bird and handed it over to forest officials. Though some believed it to be the Kalivikodi, the absence of further sightings led ornithologists to declare the species extinct.

Determined to verify its existence, a research team from Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, undertook a systematic study between 1998 and 2002. In 2002, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) documented the bird's footprints and its distinctive call in Lankamala, near Badvelu in YSR Kadapa district.

Further traces near Kondur prompted the government to establish the Srilanla Malleshwara Sanctuary, a 3,000-acre protected reserve dedicated to the Kalivikodi. Over the years, both the central and state governments collectively invested around Rs 50 crore to confirm the species' presence and ensure its protection.

In July and August 2025, a special bird research team camped inside the sanctuary for several weeks. There, they successfully identified the Kalivikodi and recorded its call.

The forest officials said, "Measuring about 27 cm in length, the Kalivikodi is unlike most birds. It cannot fly and instead thrives in dense thorny bushes. The species is known to collect small pebbles and lay its eggs among them, a unique nesting behaviour that puzzles researchers. Its call, distinct and far-reaching, can be heard from nearly 200 meters away. Another unusual trait is its nocturnal nature; it sleeps during the day and forages for food at night."

Also Read

  1. Feathered Water Carriers: The Fascinating Sandgrouse Of Nauradehi Tiger Reserve
  2. Burying The Dead Birds, Curing The Injured: How Prince Mehra’s Heart Cries For Winged Creatures In Chandigarh
  3. On The Verge Of Extinction, Village In Ajmer Emerges As Ray Of Hope For Kharmore

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KALIVIKODI BIRDKALIVIKODI SPOTTED IN KADAPA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

On A Bed Of Nails: The Story Of Kataro’s Kunwari Mata & Extraordinary Navratri Devotion In Durg

‘MiG-21 Signifies Friendship Between India & Russia’: Def Min Rajnath Singh At The Decommissioning Ceremony Of Fighter Jets

Explained: Prophylaxis, The Preventive Treatment That Cuts Down Bleeding Episodes In Hemophilia Sufferers

Sowing & Preserving Seeds Of Change: How Pushpanjali Is Leading Organic Rice Farming In Sambalpur

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.