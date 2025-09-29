ETV Bharat / state

Once Thought Extinct, Kalivikodi Spotted Again In Kadapa; Rs 50 Crore Spent To Trace The Bird

Kadapa: The elusive Kalivikodi, one of the rarest bird species in the world and long believed to be extinct, has been rediscovered in the forests of YSR Kadapa district. The breakthrough comes after decades of uncertainty and nearly Rs 50 crore spent on extensive research and conservation efforts.

Forest officials said that Kalvikodi was first recorded in the Penna River Basin in 1848. After that, the bird vanished from scientific records for over a century. In January 1985, a villager in Reddypalle named Aitana caught a small bird and handed it over to forest officials. Though some believed it to be the Kalivikodi, the absence of further sightings led ornithologists to declare the species extinct.

Determined to verify its existence, a research team from Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, undertook a systematic study between 1998 and 2002. In 2002, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) documented the bird's footprints and its distinctive call in Lankamala, near Badvelu in YSR Kadapa district.