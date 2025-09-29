Once Thought Extinct, Kalivikodi Spotted Again In Kadapa; Rs 50 Crore Spent To Trace The Bird
After decades of uncertainty, researchers rediscovered the rare Kalivikodi bird in Kadapa forests, following Rs 50 crore spent on research, sanctuary creation, and conservation efforts.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Kadapa: The elusive Kalivikodi, one of the rarest bird species in the world and long believed to be extinct, has been rediscovered in the forests of YSR Kadapa district. The breakthrough comes after decades of uncertainty and nearly Rs 50 crore spent on extensive research and conservation efforts.
Forest officials said that Kalvikodi was first recorded in the Penna River Basin in 1848. After that, the bird vanished from scientific records for over a century. In January 1985, a villager in Reddypalle named Aitana caught a small bird and handed it over to forest officials. Though some believed it to be the Kalivikodi, the absence of further sightings led ornithologists to declare the species extinct.
Determined to verify its existence, a research team from Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, undertook a systematic study between 1998 and 2002. In 2002, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) documented the bird's footprints and its distinctive call in Lankamala, near Badvelu in YSR Kadapa district.
Further traces near Kondur prompted the government to establish the Srilanla Malleshwara Sanctuary, a 3,000-acre protected reserve dedicated to the Kalivikodi. Over the years, both the central and state governments collectively invested around Rs 50 crore to confirm the species' presence and ensure its protection.
In July and August 2025, a special bird research team camped inside the sanctuary for several weeks. There, they successfully identified the Kalivikodi and recorded its call.
The forest officials said, "Measuring about 27 cm in length, the Kalivikodi is unlike most birds. It cannot fly and instead thrives in dense thorny bushes. The species is known to collect small pebbles and lay its eggs among them, a unique nesting behaviour that puzzles researchers. Its call, distinct and far-reaching, can be heard from nearly 200 meters away. Another unusual trait is its nocturnal nature; it sleeps during the day and forages for food at night."
