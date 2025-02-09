ETV Bharat / state

Once CAG Reports Are Tabled, Corruption Of AAP Govt, Kejriwal Will Be Exposed: BJP's Vijender Gupta

Vijender Gupta asked people to go through CAG reports after they are tabled in Assembly to realise how AAP cheated them for 10 years.

Once CAG Reports Are Tabled, Corruption Of AAP Govt, Kejriwal Will Be Exposed: BJP MLA Vijender Gupta
BJP leader Vijender Gupta (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 7:19 PM IST

New Delhi: After BJP's victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured people of Delhi that all pending Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) reports will be presented in the first Assembly session. The saffron party has been claiming for a long time that the CAG reports will expose AAP's corruption.

Now, senior BJP MLA Vijender Gupta has said that the AAP had suppressed 14 CAG reports in the last five years because it included AAP government and Arvind Kejriwal's corruption.

"After 2017, not a single CAG report was presented in the House. This is enough to tell how the AAP government kept looting the people of Delhi. Now the power game has changed. The Prime Minister has made it clear that all the pending CAG reports will be tabled in the House in the first session itself. This will bring the evidence of corruption in front of the public," Gupta said.

Gupta said that BJP tried hard to expose AAP government's corruption but they were silenced every time. "We struggled at every level, went to the President, knocked the doors of the court, raised our voice in the House. But every time an attempt was made to suppress the voice of the opposition in the House. Now the corruption of AAP will be exposed before everyone. I request the people of Delhi that when the CAG report is placed in the House, read it carefully, listen to it and see how these people cheated for 10 years. Do not forgive them," he said.

Presenting pending CAG reports may lead to a fresh round of legal action against AAP leaders and pose difficulties for the newly elected party MLAs, many of whom may face charges.

In the previous Assembly, AAP had a majority with 62 seats and the Speaker did not order tabling the CAG reports in the House.

Read more

  1. Atishi Danced As Kejriwal's 'Ploy To Engineer Her Defeat Failed': Anurag Thakur
  2. Kejriwal Meets Newly Elected AAP MLAs, Asks Them To Work for People

New Delhi: After BJP's victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured people of Delhi that all pending Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) reports will be presented in the first Assembly session. The saffron party has been claiming for a long time that the CAG reports will expose AAP's corruption.

Now, senior BJP MLA Vijender Gupta has said that the AAP had suppressed 14 CAG reports in the last five years because it included AAP government and Arvind Kejriwal's corruption.

"After 2017, not a single CAG report was presented in the House. This is enough to tell how the AAP government kept looting the people of Delhi. Now the power game has changed. The Prime Minister has made it clear that all the pending CAG reports will be tabled in the House in the first session itself. This will bring the evidence of corruption in front of the public," Gupta said.

Gupta said that BJP tried hard to expose AAP government's corruption but they were silenced every time. "We struggled at every level, went to the President, knocked the doors of the court, raised our voice in the House. But every time an attempt was made to suppress the voice of the opposition in the House. Now the corruption of AAP will be exposed before everyone. I request the people of Delhi that when the CAG report is placed in the House, read it carefully, listen to it and see how these people cheated for 10 years. Do not forgive them," he said.

Presenting pending CAG reports may lead to a fresh round of legal action against AAP leaders and pose difficulties for the newly elected party MLAs, many of whom may face charges.

In the previous Assembly, AAP had a majority with 62 seats and the Speaker did not order tabling the CAG reports in the House.

Read more

  1. Atishi Danced As Kejriwal's 'Ploy To Engineer Her Defeat Failed': Anurag Thakur
  2. Kejriwal Meets Newly Elected AAP MLAs, Asks Them To Work for People

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI ASSEMBLYVIJENDRA GUPTA ON CAG REPORTCAG REPORTDELHI ELECTION RESULTS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.