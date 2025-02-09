Once CAG Reports Are Tabled, Corruption Of AAP Govt, Kejriwal Will Be Exposed: BJP's Vijender Gupta

New Delhi: After BJP's victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured people of Delhi that all pending Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) reports will be presented in the first Assembly session. The saffron party has been claiming for a long time that the CAG reports will expose AAP's corruption.

Now, senior BJP MLA Vijender Gupta has said that the AAP had suppressed 14 CAG reports in the last five years because it included AAP government and Arvind Kejriwal's corruption.

"After 2017, not a single CAG report was presented in the House. This is enough to tell how the AAP government kept looting the people of Delhi. Now the power game has changed. The Prime Minister has made it clear that all the pending CAG reports will be tabled in the House in the first session itself. This will bring the evidence of corruption in front of the public," Gupta said.

Gupta said that BJP tried hard to expose AAP government's corruption but they were silenced every time. "We struggled at every level, went to the President, knocked the doors of the court, raised our voice in the House. But every time an attempt was made to suppress the voice of the opposition in the House. Now the corruption of AAP will be exposed before everyone. I request the people of Delhi that when the CAG report is placed in the House, read it carefully, listen to it and see how these people cheated for 10 years. Do not forgive them," he said.

Presenting pending CAG reports may lead to a fresh round of legal action against AAP leaders and pose difficulties for the newly elected party MLAs, many of whom may face charges.

In the previous Assembly, AAP had a majority with 62 seats and the Speaker did not order tabling the CAG reports in the House.