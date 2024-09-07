Onam Celebrations Kickstart In Colour In Kerala With Athachamayam Procession

Thrippunithura (Kerala): A fervour of excitement prevailed on Friday as the streets of Thrippunithura near Kochi in Kerala took a festive look for the Athachamayam procession marking the beginning of Onam celebrations. The celebrations will continue till the pinnacle day, the Thiruvonam which falls on September 15. Onam is considered to be Kerala's national festival.
Speaker of the Kerala Assembly A N Shamseer inaugurated the Athachamayam festivities by hoisting the Atham flag. Francis George MP flagged off the procession. Various political and cultural leaders participated in the event.
The procession displayed traditional art forms, tableaus, and folk dance performances that showcased the state's cultural diversity. It featured wonderful performances featuring 57 art forms, including Chenda melam, Puli kali, Kummattikali, Kolkali, Mayilattam, and Velakali. Impersonations of traditional figures like Mahabali and Vamana were also part of the procession.
Onam is celebrated annually to commemorate King Mahabali's annual visit to Kerala. It also marks the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the harvest. This festival is a time for community gatherings, cultural expressions, and thanksgiving for a successful harvest, showcasing Kerala's vibrant cultural heritage and unity. The Onam festival spans ten days, starting with Atham and ending with Thiruvonam.
This Onam comes in the backdrop of the landslide tragedy in Wayanad that took hundreds of lives. Therefore it is celebrated this year with reduced festivities.