Onam Celebrations Kickstart In Colour In Kerala With Athachamayam Procession

Thrippunithura (Kerala): A fervour of excitement prevailed on Friday as the streets of Thrippunithura near Kochi in Kerala took a festive look for the Athachamayam procession marking the beginning of Onam celebrations. The celebrations will continue till the pinnacle day, the Thiruvonam which falls on September 15. Onam is considered to be Kerala's national festival.

Speaker of the Kerala Assembly A N Shamseer inaugurated the Athachamayam festivities by hoisting the Atham flag. Francis George MP flagged off the procession. Various political and cultural leaders participated in the event.

The procession displayed traditional art forms, tableaus, and folk dance performances that showcased the state's cultural diversity. It featured wonderful performances featuring 57 art forms, including Chenda melam, Puli kali, Kummattikali, Kolkali, Mayilattam, and Velakali. Impersonations of traditional figures like Mahabali and Vamana were also part of the procession.