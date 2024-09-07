ETV Bharat / state

Onam 2024: Kerala's Biggest Festival That Transcends Boundaries | All You Need To Know

The air is thick with the festive spirit of Onam, a celebration cherished by Keralites transcending all boundaries. Considered the national festival of the South Indian state Kerala, Onam is unique in its origin and practice. Though it has its roots in Hindu mythology, Onam in Kerala is celebrated with fervour and gaiety cutting across religious lines.

When is it celebrated?

Celebrated in the Malayalam month of Chingam, the festivities of Onam start from Atham and last for 10 days till Thiruvonam. It usually falls in late August or early September. This year Thiruvonam will be celebrated on September 15. It is a time when the entire state is decked up with Athapookkalam, the floral carpet and lights.

History behind Onam

According to legend, the beloved mythical king of Kerala, Mahabali, makes a triumphant return to visit his subjects on the auspicious day of Thiruvonam. A devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, Mahabali was renowned for his righteousness, charity, and equity as a ruler. It is believed that during his reign, there was no poverty, crime, or cruelty, and his people adored him. Despite being an Asura (demon), Mahabali's rule marked a golden age for Kerala.

Jealous of Mahabali's growing fame, the Devas (gods) sought Lord Vishnu's help to thwart his power. In response, Lord Vishnu appeared as Vamana, a diminutive Brahmin boy. During a Yagna performed by Mahabali, Vamana asked for land that could be covered in three steps. Impressed by the boy's simplicity, Mahabali granted his wish. However, Vamana grew large, covering the entire universe with the first two steps. Realizing the boy's true identity, Mahabali offered his head for the third step.

Pleased with Mahabali's devotion, Lord Vishnu blessed him and sent him to the netherworld popularly called 'pathalam', permitting him to visit Kerala annually on the Thiruvonam day. The site of this event is believed to be Trikalkkara, now known as Thrikkakara.

The story of Mahabali's sacrifice, as immortalised in the folk song "Maveli nadu vaneedum kalam," is deeply intertwined with Onam. While Mahabali's legend is the most prominent, other folktales and ancient texts, such as the Kerala Mahatmyam, Pathupattu, and Madurai Kanji, also mention Onam. Another myth connects the festival to Parashuram.