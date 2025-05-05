On World Cartoonist Day, Odisha's Cartoonist KK Sheds Light On Threat To Art After Advent Of AI

Bhubaneswar: Before the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), only pen-pencil-paper is what was required to create beautiful and meaningful satirical art. Kamala Kanta Rath also carved a unique identity for himself in the world of art through his cartoon drawing using these tools. But tech innovations and digital advancements have come as a blow to artists, he cites with 'valid reasons'.

On World Cartoonist Day, Kamalakanta Rath, popular as Cartoonist KK, spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat, when he shared his journey, one which is sure to inspire many.

Cartoons were KK's childhood love, and everytime he held his pencil, it infused life in the pictures. Today, his passion has earned him a special place in Bhubaneswar’s artistic community, where he is regarded as a key figure in the world of cartoons. Known for bringing to life the profiles, culture, and behaviors of society, KK’s work often combines satire with humor to deliver meaningful messages to the public.

Born in Bhubaneswar in 1967, KK’s interest in drawing began early, but his journey into professional cartooning began in college. Despite struggling with his studies, his love for drawing was unwavering. It was during a period of poor health that KK found solace in his art, as pencil and paper became his closest companions.

His first cartoon, titled City Consumer, was published in a local tabloid, and from there, KK's work appeared in prominent publications such as Sun Times, Nawalapi, Sathiri Vijay, Bhaktapani Magazine, and the Times of India. Over the years, KK has produced thousands of cartoons, covering a range of topics from politics and social issues to light-hearted humor.

However, KK feels that the cartoon industry is facing a decline, especially in the age of the internet and AI. “Cartoons are being used less and less in today’s digital age,” he says, “and the business side of it is struggling.” Despite these challenges, KK continues to find joy in his art, seeing it as a form of expression and communication that transcends the commercial pressures of the modern world.

"Cartoons are not getting the recognition they deserve, and young cartoonists will have to work hard and practice diligently to keep the tradition alive," KK adds. He expresses concern that the younger generation, although creative, lacks proper encouragement from the government and faces limited opportunities to showcase their work.

KK's story serves as a reminder of the power of passion and persistence in the face of adversity. His work continues to touch the hearts and minds of people, providing valuable commentary on society through the unique lens of cartoon art.