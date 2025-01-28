On Way To Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Four Of A Family Killed As Vehicle Collides With Tractor In Raebareli

Raebareli: In an unfortunate incident, four members of a family including a woman died and two others sustained critical injuries in a road accident on Tuesday, while they were on way to attend the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj for a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

As per reports, the mishap occurred on Tuesday morning near Munshiganj bypass on the Lucknow-Prayagraj road in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district. The victims, hailing from Telibagh in Lucknow, were on way to attend Mahakumbh for holy bath, when their vehicle collided with a tractor near Kanha Dhaba in Munshiganj. The tractor driver fled the scene after the accident.

Receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted six injured persons to the district hospital, where three were declared brought dead. Dr Atul Pandey said that another woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Condition of two survivors, including a child, is critical and they are under treatment now, Pandey said.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Siddharth Kumar informed that eight people were travelling from Lucknow to Prayagraj in the ill-fated vehicle when tragedy unfolded. "Four persons have died in the mishap. One injured has been sent to AIIMS for advanced treatment. The police team is coordinating with doctors for all possible help," Kumar informed.

In another incident, a bus carrying devotees from Himachal Pradesh to the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj collided with a hydra crane in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district Monday night, leaving at least 32 injured. Eight passengers are in critical condition and under treatment at the medical college and hospital.

