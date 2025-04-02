On Way To Give 'Eidi' To Relative, Four Of Family Killed In Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

Muzaffarnagar: In a tragic mishap, four members of a family died in a hit-and-run road accident on National Highway 58 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday. Two people were seriously injured in the accident.
The accident took place under Chhapar police station area on Tuesday night in Muzaffarnagar. The deceased include two women and two children.
It is learnt that Junaid, a resident of Kamalpur village in Meerut's was going to his sister's house in Deoband with his family and relatives by car to give 'Eidi' (money given to relatives on Eid). A tractor-trolley collided with his car at Talheda intersection near Barla Baseda road under Chhapar police station in Muzaffarnagar leading to the accident. The collision was so strong that the front part of the car was completely wrecked.
Police reached the spot and with the help of local people, shifted the victims to the primary health centre where doctors declared Khusnuma, 39, her daughter Sajida, 15, granddaughter Tuba, one and a half years and Meerha, 3, daughter of Bilal, resident of Kamalpur, dead, Chhapar Police Station in-charge Vikas Yadav said.
Injured Junaid, 42, Shadab son of Junaid, Zahid and Aarhan, residents of Khatta Road Brahmapuri, were injured and were referred to a tertiary care hospital for specialised treatment, he added.
Yadav said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, adding the tractor driver is being searched. No case has been registered in this matter yet, he added.
Read more: