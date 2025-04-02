ETV Bharat / state

On Way To Give 'Eidi' To Relative, Four Of Family Killed In Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

The accident took place on National Highway 58 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday night.

Relatives wait outside the operation theater at a hospital where victims of a hit-and-run accident are being treated
Relatives wait outside the operation theater at a hospital where victims of a hit-and-run accident are being treated (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 3:34 PM IST

Muzaffarnagar: In a tragic mishap, four members of a family died in a hit-and-run road accident on National Highway 58 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday. Two people were seriously injured in the accident.

The accident took place under Chhapar police station area on Tuesday night in Muzaffarnagar. The deceased include two women and two children.

It is learnt that Junaid, a resident of Kamalpur village in Meerut's was going to his sister's house in Deoband with his family and relatives by car to give 'Eidi' (money given to relatives on Eid). A tractor-trolley collided with his car at Talheda intersection near Barla Baseda road under Chhapar police station in Muzaffarnagar leading to the accident. The collision was so strong that the front part of the car was completely wrecked.

Police reached the spot and with the help of local people, shifted the victims to the primary health centre where doctors declared Khusnuma, 39, her daughter Sajida, 15, granddaughter Tuba, one and a half years and Meerha, 3, daughter of Bilal, resident of Kamalpur, dead, Chhapar Police Station in-charge Vikas Yadav said.

Injured Junaid, 42, Shadab son of Junaid, Zahid and Aarhan, residents of Khatta Road Brahmapuri, were injured and were referred to a tertiary care hospital for specialised treatment, he added.

Yadav said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, adding the tractor driver is being searched. No case has been registered in this matter yet, he added.

Read more:

  1. 4 Killed As Dumper Truck Hits Two-Wheeler In Bengal's Murshidabad
  2. Kullu: 6 Including 4 Tourists Die As Huge Tree Falls On Vehicles In Himachal Pradesh Storm

Muzaffarnagar: In a tragic mishap, four members of a family died in a hit-and-run road accident on National Highway 58 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday. Two people were seriously injured in the accident.

The accident took place under Chhapar police station area on Tuesday night in Muzaffarnagar. The deceased include two women and two children.

It is learnt that Junaid, a resident of Kamalpur village in Meerut's was going to his sister's house in Deoband with his family and relatives by car to give 'Eidi' (money given to relatives on Eid). A tractor-trolley collided with his car at Talheda intersection near Barla Baseda road under Chhapar police station in Muzaffarnagar leading to the accident. The collision was so strong that the front part of the car was completely wrecked.

Police reached the spot and with the help of local people, shifted the victims to the primary health centre where doctors declared Khusnuma, 39, her daughter Sajida, 15, granddaughter Tuba, one and a half years and Meerha, 3, daughter of Bilal, resident of Kamalpur, dead, Chhapar Police Station in-charge Vikas Yadav said.

Injured Junaid, 42, Shadab son of Junaid, Zahid and Aarhan, residents of Khatta Road Brahmapuri, were injured and were referred to a tertiary care hospital for specialised treatment, he added.

Yadav said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, adding the tractor driver is being searched. No case has been registered in this matter yet, he added.

Read more:

  1. 4 Killed As Dumper Truck Hits Two-Wheeler In Bengal's Murshidabad
  2. Kullu: 6 Including 4 Tourists Die As Huge Tree Falls On Vehicles In Himachal Pradesh Storm

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROAD ACCIDENT IN MUZAFFARNAGARMUZAFFARNAGAR ACCIDENTUP ROAD ACCIDENTEID DAY ACCIDENT UP

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.