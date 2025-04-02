ETV Bharat / state

On Way To Give 'Eidi' To Relative, Four Of Family Killed In Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

Relatives wait outside the operation theater at a hospital where victims of a hit-and-run accident are being treated ( ETV Bharat )

Muzaffarnagar: In a tragic mishap, four members of a family died in a hit-and-run road accident on National Highway 58 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday. Two people were seriously injured in the accident.

The accident took place under Chhapar police station area on Tuesday night in Muzaffarnagar. The deceased include two women and two children.

It is learnt that Junaid, a resident of Kamalpur village in Meerut's was going to his sister's house in Deoband with his family and relatives by car to give 'Eidi' (money given to relatives on Eid). A tractor-trolley collided with his car at Talheda intersection near Barla Baseda road under Chhapar police station in Muzaffarnagar leading to the accident. The collision was so strong that the front part of the car was completely wrecked.